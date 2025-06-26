Retired Offensive Linemen React to Fiery Penei Sewell Debate
The NFL offseason allows for pundits and supporters to wage debates regarding the myriad of rankings that surface by various outlets.
Recently, PFF rated Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson (5th) just ahead of Lions star Penei Sewell (6), causing many to question why, since the former first-round pick has looked dominant for the past couple of seasons.
A local podcast shared clips of a similar looking play that resulted in Sewell being credited for giving up a sack, while Johnson was not.
The two players have been compared plenty, especially this past year when Sewell was named a First Team All-Pro while Johnson was not.
Several former NFL linemen weighed in, noting that PFF grades are not typically the only way to evaluate players in the trenches.
Former players Mitchell Schwartz and his brother Geoff expressed that Sewell and Johnson are both great at their jobs and highlighted why both are widely respected.
Mitchell Schwartz expressed, "The Lane vs Sewell debate is hilarious. Almost everyone who’s non biased and who you can trust evaluating the position has come to the same conclusion. You’re arguing over best and second best! It’s not like one guy good one guy bad. Classic 2025 (social) media stuff here."
The former Oregon Ducks lineman earned a 95.7 PFF run-blocking grade over the past two seasons, which leads all offensive tackles. According to PFF, Sewell's pass-blocking only placed him at 29th (75.4 PFF pass-blocking grade) last year, after allowing pressure on 4.7% of pass plays called.
Mitchell did proclaim Johnson as being better than Sewell, sharing, "Moral of the story: they’re both really good! Lane is unquestionably the better player. He’s a freak athlete, he’s playing his best ball right now, and he’s pretty easily better at the more important part of being an Offensive Tackle. Second to that guy ain’t bad, ya know."
Most former linemen have noted that Johnson didn't get beat in the clip shared on social media.
Geoff Schwartz noted, "Quite simply … Lane didn’t get beat. Hurts leaves the pocket when the LT gives up pressure and his DE eventually tracks down the QB after running around the pocket at 11 yards. Penei’s DE made Goff leave the pocket and eventually got the sack."
Both Sewell and Johnson have had plenty of success during their respective careers and have built up strong reputations among the best in the league. And as such, they will continue to be evaluated against each other as their teams contend and compete for a Super Bowl appearance in 2025.