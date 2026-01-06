Penei Sewell Wants O-Line to Get 'Swagger' Back, Claims Down Year

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell has very high standards.

In a season in which he gave up more pressures and sacks than he would like, the former No. 7 overall pick was not satisfied with his own play and the play of the offensive line.

"I’m a firm believer that it starts with me up front," Sewell told reporters, when the team cleaned out their lockers. "I believe that I’m gonna set the tone, I’m gonna make plays that typically O-linemen don’t make. So, this year was definitely a down year for me, and we’ll start with that. Going into next season, that will be on my mind."

Possibly the stats that bother the talented lineman the most are the 19 total pressures given up (18th) and six quarterback hits allowed (63rd).

The former first-round pick finished the 2025 season as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the National Football League, according to PFF.

After Frank Ragnow retired, the team was forced to re-shuffle the offensive line. Left guard Christian Mahogany missed action due to a leg injury, forcing the team to use a rotation of reserves to try and get by.

"Going into this offseason, we just gotta find who we are and get our swagger back, get our confidence back," said Sewell. "And it starts with the guys that are already here. We gotta each get better and want to get better, not only for ourselves, but for each other."

Taylor Decker may end up retiring, but will take the necessary time needed to make an informed decision.

"Winning’s the standard around here now. So I mean, I would like to and I think all the guys in here would like to finish with a winning record. I mean, it’s a bulls**t consolation prize. It’s not what we really would have wanted, but it’s all that we can control that’s in front of us," Decker expressed. "So, if you’re going to play the game, play the game. If you’re going to play, you go play to win. And if you don’t want to be out there, don’t be out there. Don’t, because somebody does."

If Decker hangs it up, one option could be Sewell switching to left tackle.

Lions OnSI asked the Pro Bowler if the team had any sort of discussions with him about where he could wind up in the future.

"No talks at all," said Sewell. "No expectations. I just go in there each and every year, and whatever gets put on my plate, we'll deal with it then."

