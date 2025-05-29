Rob Parker Angers Lions Fans After Saying Lions' Window Is Closed
Longtime sports talk radio host and columnist Rob Parker is no stranger to unpopular opinions.
When it comes to the Detroit Lions, the polarizing analyst has often been at the forefront of criticisms regarding the lack of team success.
During a recent appearance on the "Maggie & Perloff" show, Parker indicated the Lions' opportunity to win the Super Bowl has passed them by after missing opportunities each of the last two years.
"Unfortunately, this is where I turn into the negative Nelly, because I think their window has opened and closed, the Lions. They blew it against the 49ers, chance to go to the Super Bowl. Dan Campbell blew that game for them," Parker said. "Last year, don't forget, they had the best record, home-field throughout the playoffs in the NFC. Let a rookie quarterback come in, they were 9.5-point favorites in that game and lost."
Parker argued that because the NFC North division is one of the toughest in football, it will be difficult for the Lions to replicate their success from a season ago. He also believes that losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn will lead to some struggles.
"If you're telling me that they're gonna be back next year or this coming season, I can't buy into it," Parker explained. "The division is getting better. I just think that they lost both coordinators, so it's gonna be a year of adjustment. So, I think the Lions had a nice window for two years; unfortunately, it's closed."
Supporters quickly took to social media to disparage the remarks and to note Parker has often been unsupportive of Detroit's efforts, even when they were building momentum over the past few seasons.
One supporter noted, "He has always been anti-Detroit. I know this is a short clip, but no mention of a defense that was down to 2nd & 3rd stringers. The window isn't closed."
Another expressed, "Lol, Rob Parker notorious hater of everything Detroit, fired at everything he has done. Fitting he is on this show."
