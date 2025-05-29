Why DJ Reader Was Listed as Lions Bounce-Back Player
Veteran Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader is entering the 2025 season the healthiest he has felt in quite some time.
Typically, professional athletes feel they get back to their old self the second season back from a significant injury.
After suffering multiple quad tears, the 30-year-old found himself in 2024 being a player the Lions counted on heavily along the defensive line.
Known as a solid run-stuffing defensive tackle, Reader did not meet his own standards in his first season in Motown.
In a recent list of bounce-back players for each NFL team, Reader was listed as the player who will take strides forward in 2025.
According to PFF, "Over the past nine seasons, Reader has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier run stoppers. However, he’s coming off a year in which he posted career lows in overall and run-defense grades. He was tasked with his heaviest workload since 2021, especially after suffered a season-ending injury. With McNeill returning and first-round pick Tyleik Williams joining the rotation, Reader could thrive in a more balanced role with a reduced snap count in 2025."
Reader was retained for a second season despite some believing he could be a candidate to be released due to the financial elements of his two-year deal.
He said he was never concerned about the potential of the team parting ways with him in the offseason, and was instead enjoying his health. Rather than explore concerns that some had about his production, he has always been focused on self-evaluation.
Reader feels positive about his production from last year, and aims to help Detroit reach the highest level of winning in 2025.
"I will never let y'all or anybody else tell me what I feel about myself. I'm probably my biggest critic when it comes to ball or being a man on its own," Reader said. "I don't fall into that category of just reading or listening to what the outside noise is. I feel like I put my best foot forward last year, and going into the offseason I was just happy to be healthy. I was sad about where we ended up. I wasn't thinking about that contract, if it got picked up, if it didn't. I felt like I put my best tape on film, felt like I had a good year."