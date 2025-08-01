Rookie DE Is Lions' Highest PFF-Graded Player Against Chargers
The Detroit Lions struggled to generate momentum in their preseason opener, and were pummeled 34-7 by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Head coach Dan Campbell didn't express outright concern with the performance, as the team was without a majority of its starters. While it was a good opportunity to evaluate the team's depth, there's also a sense of urgency with the coaches to get the team in better position to compete next week after Thursday's struggles.
Rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein had an impressive debut. While he just missed on a couple of sack opportunities, he was the highest-graded player for Detroit on either side of the ball in Thursday's game.
"It was the jitters," Hassanein said. "In the beginning, it was the jitters. It was like, 'Oh, woah, what am I doing?' And then I got one pop in, two pops in, and was like, 'Oh, it's just football. Just bigger people.' So I just want to keep learning and I really wish we won today, but we didn't accomplish what we hoped to accomplish."
Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded player for the Lions in Thursday's loss.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- OT Dan Skipper – 81.3
- OG Kayode Awosika – 79.7
- OT Colby Sorsdal – 74.2
- WR Isaac TeSlaa – 71.5
- OG Netane Muti – 69.8
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Ahmed Hassanein – 85.7
- DE Nate Lynn – 84.9
- CB Rock Ya-Sin – 75.3
- S Ian Kennelly – 71.6
- DT Myles Adams – 69.3
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- QB Kyle Allen – 47.9
- OL Michael Niese – 43.7
- C Kingsley Eguakun – 43.5
- TE Shane Zylstra – 36.3
- QB Hendon Hooker – 32.2
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 41.3
- DE Mitchell Agude – 40.6
- LB Ezekiel Turner – 38.8
- CB Ennis Rakestraw – 38.1
- CB DiCaprio Bootle – 30.0