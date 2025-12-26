Grades: Detroit Lions Jared Goff, Offensive Line Flop

With their latest loss, the Detroit Lions are officially out of the playoff picture for the 2025 season.

Detroit's playoff dreams landed with a thud in Thursday's Christmas showing with the Minnesota Vikings, as they lost 23-10 to officially be eliminated from postseason contention.

Here are grades for each Lions position group based on performance in the team's loss to the Vikings.

Quarterbacks — F

Goff really struggled to get and sustain momentum throughout the game. He didn't have the cleanest pockets to throw from, and some of his struggles were on his decision making throughout the night. A defining stretch in the game came in the third quarter, when he threw picks on back-to-back drives.

The veteran did throw a touchdown in the first half, nailing a throw to Isaac TeSlaa in a fourth-and-goal situation to get the Lions on the scoreboard. He had just five interceptions entering Thursday, but had a total of five turnovers between two interceptions and three fumbles. It was his worst showing of the season.

Running backs — D

It was another struggle on the ground for the Lions, as Jahmyr Gibbs was neutralized by the Vikings' defense for the second time this year. He had 41 yards on 17 carries, averaging 2.4 yards per carry while contributing 23 yards on two catches.

David Montgomery had spurts of success but wasn't much more effective. On 10 carries, Montgomery mustered just 25 yards and was held in check.

Gibbs also lost a fumble in the first quarter, which was the second straight fumble for the Lions' offense.

Wide receivers — C-

The Lions' offense hasn't been clicking at a consistent enough basis for the Lions' receivers to make a significant impact. Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight catches, but his receptions were spread out across four quarters and weren't consistent enough.

Isaac TeSlaa finished second in receiving yards, hauling in three passes for 49 yards and the team's only touchdown. Jameson Williams was also held quiet, as he had just 37 yards on two receptions. Detroit's offensive rhythm was severely limited due to Minnesota's pass-rush, and as a result the wide receivers were kept quiet.

Tight ends — D

The Lions didn't get any passing game production from their tight ends, as the trio of Shane Zylstra, Anthony Firkser and Giovanni Ricci were held without catches. Firkser and Ricci both had targets but were unable to haul them in.

Zylstra did make a pivotal mistake on Detroit's first series of the second half, as he was whistled for a false start when the Lions were attempting to go for it on fourth-down which forced the team to punt.

Offensive line — F

The Lions were down two starters, as Taylor Decker was out with an illness and Graham Glasgow was replaced by Kingsley Eguakun. The result was a mostly disjointed effort, as they once again struggled to combat the Vikings' defensive line.

Detroit allowed five sacks and a total of eight tackles for loss. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was a force on stunts, as he recorded 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Eguakun in particular struggled, including a fumbled exchange in the first half that resulted in a Vikings touchdown and a false start that prevented the team from going for it on fourth-down on their first drive.

Defensive line — B+

Detroit was able to get after Max Brosmer in spurts, as the undrafted quarterback making his second career start was sacked six times. Aidan Hutchinson sacked him twice, elevating his sack total to a career-best 13.5. Rookie Tyleik Williams also had a sack.

Hutchinson's counterpart, Al-Quadin Muhammad, also recorded two sacks in the game. However, the run defense was once again gashed as they allowed 5.6 yards per carry throughout the game.

Still, the Lions' defensive line did do a good job getting after Brosmer and making him uncomfortable throughout the game. It was a largely positive performance, but the group ran out of gas as the offense couldn't string long drives together.

Linebackers — B

Jack Campbell had six combined tackles, including two solos. Derrick Barnes added five combined tackles, while Malcolm Rodriguez also chipped in four. Rodriguez was thrust into a bigger role when Alex Anzalone left the game and was ruled out with a concussion.

Before leaving with an injury, Anzalone did record a sack on a well-timed blitz amidst his three total tackles. Campbell could be facing a fine for an apparent hip-drop tackle in the first half on Aaron Jones.

Campbell also appeared to be out of position on Jordan Addison's long end-around touchdown, as he was misaligned before the snap and couldn't get back into position in time.

Secondary — C

The Lions' secondary was without yet another starting safety as Avonte Maddox was out, then Thomas Harper left the game in concussion protocol. The result was the Lions finishing the game with Jalen Mills and Daniel Thomas in the back half.

With Brosmer struggling to get going through the air, the Lions weren't tested too much down the field. Brosmer completed nine of 16 passes for just 51 yards, and D.J. Reed had a pass defensed against the rookie quarterback.

Special teams — B

Tom Kennedy averaged 29 yards per return on his four chances in the kick return aspect, while Kalif Raymond had 31 yards on five punt returns. Jack Fox had a phenomenal punt in the second half, pinning the Vikings deep.

Jake Bates connected on his only field goal attempt, which was from 48 yards out in the fourth quarter.

Coaching — D

The Lions' coaches will have plenty to reflect on and analyze as far as what led to their ultimately disappointing 2025 season. Thursday's game was emblematic of these issues in some ways, as the offensive line really struggled with how banged up it was.

Additionally, the defense suffered injuries to two more starters which further depleted their depth. It was a brutal showing on the offensive side of the ball, as Dan Campbell couldn't dial up the right calls to keep the offense on schedule.

As the team sits on the outside of the postseason this year, there will have to be plenty of reflection for the coaching staff and front office. Multiple tough decisions loom, and the offseason begins immediately following next Sunday's game against the Bears.

