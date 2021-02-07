Roundtable: Which Lions Player Benefits Most from Having New Head Coach?

Latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on which Detroit player benefits most from having a new head coach and more

1.) What is your reaction when you read or hear people question Matthew Stafford's toughness?

Vito Chirco: I think it's pretty darn stupid. There have been numerous times throughout his career, especially in the latter part of his tenure with the Lions, where he's played through injury after injury.

For example, just look at this past season. He managed to play in all 16 games, yet battled a variety of injuries, including thumb, rib and ankle ailments.

You can critique Stafford all you want for his failure to win a single playoff game during his time in Motown.

However, it's entirely unfair to question his toughness.

Logan Lamorandier: I think it's ridiculous. Stafford is an ironman, and will always try to play through whatever ailment he is dealing with.

We've all seen the mic'ed-up clip of when he seperated his shoulder and still somehow found a way to make it back onto the field the next play to throw the game-winning touchdown.

Stafford's toughness came into question due to not wanting to play for the New England Patriots -- where ex-Lions head coach Matt Patricia is once again. I don't blame Stafford one bit for not wanting more of what he's experienced over the last three years.

Adam Strozynski: Come on, you can't be serious? There are things to question about Matt Stafford, but his toughness isn't one of them.

The guy has been tough as nails since his rookie season, and has played through multiple injuries that would have sidelined 95 percent of the league. People who are questioning his toughness just aren't paying attention.

2.) Do you think the odds went up of the Lions taking an offensive player in the first round?

Chirco: I don't truly believe that. I think even if the organization would've kept Stafford, that it would've strongly considered taking a wide receiver at No. 7 overall.

I think Alabama's Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, as well as LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, were in play and remain in play at that spot in the draft.

So, I don't think the odds of Detroit selecting an offensive player with the pick have gone up much, if at all.

Lamorandier: No. All options should still be on the table. No reaching for need.

The Lions are void of talent, and they need an elite player, no matter the position. Whether it be a defensive or offensive player, just go after the best player available.

Strozynski: That's a tough one. The moves made by Brad Holmes gives the Lions so much flexibility in this draft and the next two years.

I think they go best player available -- due to all the holes on this roster -- and that will probably be an offensive player.

3.) D'Andre Swift lobbied to have Adrian Peterson return to the Lions in 2021. Will AP be back on the roster this season?

Chirco: I don't think so, and I don't think the Lions need him, either.

He had a good start to his stint in Honolulu Blue. However, he tailed off as the season progressed.

I'd rather the Lions focus on the continued development of Swift this offseason, while adding a back younger than the 35-year-old Peterson to complement him.

Lamorandier: My best guess is he will not be in Detroit next season.

Peterson was likely brought in due to his relationship with former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Now, that Bevell is gone, it's time to go in another direction.

Per Next Gen Stats, Peterson was near the bottom in the NFL for rush yards over expected average. Basically, his -0.51 RYOE per attempt easily demonstrates that he doesn't always get all the yards that are blocked for him.

Strozynski: Toward the end of last season, Adrian Peterson said he wanted to come back, but only if there wasn't a full rebuild going on.

Holmes can call it a retool, but this is a gut job.

I think it's slim odds that he's wearing Honolulu Blue next season, but really the market will dictate where AP lands.

Not sure how many teams will need a 36-year-old (the age he'll be when the season starts) running back whose numbers have slipped the last few years.

4.) Which player on the Lions benefits the most from having a new head coach?

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Chirco: I think it'll be cornerback Jeff Okudah -- and largely because of the assistant coaches that new Detroit head man Dan Campbell has added to his staff.

For starters, the hire of Aubrey Pleasant to be the team's new defensive backs coach was well-received, as he proved to be crucial in L.A. Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey's All-Pro campaign in 2020.

Additionally, the Lions' new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was an NFL cornerback himself at one point, and he coached the DBs in New Orleans.

I think Pleasant and Glenn both will be integral in the development of Okudah moving forward.

Lamorandier: Jeff Okudah. Okudah had a disappointing inaugural season. A lot of blame can be put on regular rookie struggles, but the scheme did him no favors, either. Having a new defensive coordinator -- who was a former NFL corner and DB coach -- can't hurt.

More pressure from the pass-rushing unit and mixing up coverage should also help out.

Strozynski: Ummm ... all of them, duh! If I had to pick one, though, I would say Jeff Okudah. His confidence was shot last season, and you clearly saw it in the final eight weeks of the season.