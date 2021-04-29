What Could Saints Offer to Trade Up to No. 7?

Rumors are swirling that the New Orleans Saints are interested in trading up into the top 10 of the NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints could be on the verge of making significant news ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network, the Saints are "doing the most groundwork" of any franchise to attempt to trade up and are even open to the idea of moving up as far as the top 10.

New Orleans currently sit at No. 28 and are reportedly interested in adding one of the talented cornerbacks available in the draft.

What would it potentially cost the Saints to make such a drastic move?

The Athletic speculated that this would need to be the trade proposal for the Lions to even consider moving down so far.

Saints receive pick No. 7

Lions receive: Pick No. 28, pick No. 60, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick, player on the Saints' active roster

While this proposal is quite intriguing, moving down would take Detroit out of the market for several of the top prospects at each position.

Look for the Saints to try and get into the top 10, but Detroit is not likely the team that will move down that far in the draft in general manager Brad Holmes' first with the organization.

Here's a look at Detroit's six draft picks for 2021:

Round 1, Pick 7

Round 2, Pick 9 (41 overall)

Round 3, Pick 8 (72 overall)

Round 3, Pick 38 (101 overall, via the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)

