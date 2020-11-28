Speaking for the first time since her introductory press conference as the new principal owner of the Detroit Lions, Sheila Ford Hamp addressed members of the media following the dismissal of head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

In her near 15-minute media session, Ford Hamp expressed her disappointment that the season has not turned out the way in she had hoped and that she will work to find the right people to lead the organization moving forward.

When asked about the future of Matthew Stafford as the quarterback of the team, Detroit's new owner expressed the new coach will get to make that decision as to whether Detroit's franchise passer gets to remain under center.

"Well, since I'm not the coach, I'm probably not the right person to ask that question to, we'll see what the what the new coach has to say," Ford Hamp replied.

She went on to acknowledge how tough playing in Detroit has been for the 12th-year veteran.

"I think he's extremely talented young man, and he's tough as nails. And, you know, it's been tough for him. But, I think coaches will make that decision," she said.

Why should supporters trust that the process will work this time?

With the organization's history of losing at the top of everybody's mind, Ford Hamp promised to work hard to do the best she could with team President Rod Wood, but offered no guarantees.

"There are no guarantees. All I can say is, I'm going to work as hard as I can along with Rod (Wood), and we are going to make this extremely thorough and comprehensive search and we're going to do the very best we can."

More from SI All Lions:

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn fired by Detroit Lions

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 12 Predictions

Ranking 8 Coaches That Could Replace Matt Patricia

Bush: 'Our Detroit Lions Team Was Better with Jim Caldwell'

3 College Coaches Lions Should Target to Replace Matt Patricia

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast