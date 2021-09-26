September 26, 2021
Ford Family Booed Loudly at Calvin Johnson Halftime Celebration
Ford Family Booed Loudly at Calvin Johnson Halftime Celebration

Crowd at Ford Field was not happy with the Ford Family during the Calvin Johnson halftime celebration.
© Kimberly P. Mitchell via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Crowd at Ford Field was not happy with the Ford Family during the Calvin Johnson halftime celebration.

In one of the most uncomfortable sports moments I can recall, the Ford Family was booed unceremoniously during halftime of the Ravens-Lions Week 3 contest. 

The crowd was largely in support of one of the players that became beloved due to the sacrifice he made for the organization. 

Unfortunately, Calvin Johnson and the Lions organization have not been able to mend fences completely due to a monetary dispute. 

Instead of a nice ceremony to honor one of their greats, the crowd booed Sheila Ford Hamp to the point that her speech was inaudible. 

Unfortunately, Johnson is currently unwilling to accept an offer that would include spending some time working for the salary bonus he paid back.

“I put it like this. Imagine you had a friend -- well, maybe not even a friend, just somebody. They gave you something, and then, they take it back," Johnson said. "And, then are y’all gonna still really hang out? Are y’all still cool? And imagine you did a whole bunch of work for it, too. It’s the principle. It’s the principle of it. You cannot have me back unless you put that money back in my pocket. I’m not working for it.”

