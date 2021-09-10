Sheila Ford Hamp: 'I Want Our Football Team to Be One of the Best'

Principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp is happy with the current organizational structure of the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp has worked diligently to change the 'culture' of the organization.

After learning of the measures the former regime took to keep things secret and hidden, Ford Hamp and the front office took the necessary steps to begin the process of modifying operations.

By identifying the new leadership team led by general manager Brad Holmes, creating more of an inclusive atmosphere and building bridges, the vibe around the organization has become less toxic and more collaborative.

Ford Hamp even made the decision to have a more centralized office to avoid the feeling of isolation from the football operations.

"My goal for the football team and the whole organization, I want this to be an organization people really want to work for, to feel good and excited," Ford Hamp said via the Detroit News. "And I want our football team to be one of the best. I feel like we have a path and hopefully we'll get there. There's just so many things, so many moving parts, it's just hard to predict. If we're lucky, stay healthy, you don't know. I think we're going to surprise people, for sure."

