Should Detroit Lions Inquire about QB Kyler Murray?

Kyler Murray appears to be unhappy with the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL fans quickly took notice of the recent decision quarterback Kyler Murray made on social media.

It appears that Murray may be unhappy with the team that made him the top draft pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

According to audacy.com, "After Murray threw for three touchdowns in Sunday’s Pro Bowl, fans noticed something different about his social media accounts. Murray no longer follows the Arizona Cardinals on Instagram or Twitter and there is no mention of either team in his profile in either."

Murray also deleted several of his Instagram photos.

The only two that remain are of him and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb from the Pro Bowl and a photo of him winning the Heisman Trophy.

For the Detroit Lions, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that Jared Goff will be the signal-caller in 2022.

Moving on from Goff would present the team quite the challenge due to Goff's significant cap number this season.

It becomes easier for the Lions to move on from Goff following the conclusion of this upcoming season.

But, Murray does possess elusiveness and a change of scenery just may rejuvenate the 24-year-old, after a disappointing second half of the season in 2021.

The team's flagship station wondered on social media if general manager Brad Holmes and Co. should lob a telephone call to the Cardinals to see about Murray's availability.

"Hmmmmmm. Could the Lions get involved here? Would they make the call? Should they make the call?," was posted from the social media account of the afternoon show on 97.1 The Ticket on Monday.

