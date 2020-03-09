Should Lions Target S Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

As the NFL free agency period quickly approaches, there will be hundreds of players the Lions could target.

Not that the safety position is the biggest need for the Lions at this time, but it should be mentioned that current box-safety Tavon Wilson is set to at least test the open market.

With how frequently three-safety sets are used in head coach Matt Patricia's scheme, the position is a de facto starter.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn will need to fill the void if Wilson does walk.

Now, Wilson did mention recently that he would be happy to come back to Detroit.

However, if the Lions do look elsewhere, the Las Vegas Raiders' Karl Joseph could be a decent match.

Joseph, 26, is a 5-foot-10, 205-pounder who was a first-round pick -- No. 14 overall -- in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Important to note, throughout the draft process, Joseph was often labeled as a Day 2 selection, though.

That didn't stop the Raiders from selecting the player they coveted.

Looking back at the draft, it's fair to say that Joseph hasn't lived up to his first-round billing.

There was a reason the Raiders declined to pick up Joseph's fifth-year option on his contract.

His career started off strong and showed flashes of why he was selected so high.

It hasn't been all bad throughout his career.

As a rookie, he was named to the Pro Football Writers Association of America's All-Rookie team.

Since then, his play has tapered off with solid stretches here and there -- injuries usually limiting his impact.

Joseph ended the 2019 season on injured reserve with a foot injury.

In his four-year career, he has 15 pass break-ups, four interceptions, three touchdowns allowed and a 93.2 passer rating against.

For a smaller player, Joseph packs a punch, and does his best work close to the line of scrimmage.

According to Pro Football Focus, "Joseph is a player whose best role is in the box; he has picked up PFF grades between 67.6 and 74.5 in each of his four seasons with the Raiders, but he has earned a grade of 82.2 for his career when lined up in the box."

That's not to say that Joseph doesn't have enough range to play deep safety at times.

The Raiders, in fact, lined him up all over the field last year.

Joseph isn't an ideal free safety, but the Lions wouldn't necessarily need him to be.

Another one of his downsides in coverage is the fact that he doesn't have great enough size to cover tall tight ends.

And the Lions do like their safeties to have tight-end coverage responsibilities.

It's unlikely the Lions will be looking to spend big money at the safety position, and Joseph shouldn't command top-tier money.

You get what you pay for.

The potential is there for Joseph to have his best football ahead of him. And in the Lions' "hang-defender" role, Joseph's best attributes could be put to good use.

