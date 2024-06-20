Lions Winning Super Bowl, Arnold Rookie Leader Headline Bold SI Predictions
The Detroit Lions are widely regarded as Super Bowl contenders in 2024.
With a revamped defense and an offense that could be the most productive and successful unit in the NFL, many analysts and pundits have started to make their predictions for the upcoming season.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr recently released his annual bold 100 NFL predictions.
The Lions and Detroit were heavily featured, garnering five predictions, including Dan Campbell's squad hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.
As Orr explains, "My most recent set of predictions—one bold one for all 32 teams the day after Super Bowl LVIII—had the Bengals edging the Lions, but I am slightly altering my pick based on a Lions team that is absolutely stacked and powered by the best of vibes. I have seen first-hand (as a Rex Ryan era New York Jets beat writer) what making it to a conference title game can do for a team, and there’s a difference between an accidental tightening disguised as confidence and real, true confidence. I think this Lions team could not only claw its way to the Super Bowl, but romp in the process."
Other bold predictions making the annual list
Amon-Ra St. Brown will top 1,800 receiving yards
"Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill will all approach or slightly best Justin Jefferson’s career high from 2022 (1,809 yards) as a handful of pass-happy offenses (and beleaguered secondaries) come to define the season. Of course, this is contingent on Hill signing a new or reworked deal with the Miami Dolphins and getting into camp on time." (24)
Terrion Arnold interception leader
"The Lions’ first-round pick will nab four for the amoebic Detroit secondary, which will have a fun, fast and loose look in 2024. As coach Dan Campbell said, this unit is no longer reading off a teleprompter Ron Burgundy style." (61)
Ben Johnson wins award, returns in 2025
"After two consecutive runner-up campaigns in which he finished second to DeMeco Ryans and Jim Schwartz, respectively, the Lions’ offensive coordinator will take home the title of best assistant coach. He’ll then remain with a Lions staff hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champions." (72)
Detroit will become barbeque destination
"Slows is one of the best barbecue restaurants in the country. Period. Full stop. Behind Joe’s in Kansas City, it is my second favorite barbecue stop in the NFL. Period. Full stop. Now that the Lions will be on a ton of nationally televised games, TV producers will have to stop leaning on the, “Hey, Eminem is here!” story line and discover the true gems of the city." (87)