Burning Questions: Which Lions Player Makes Biggest Leap?
The first day of summer is here, which means that training camp for each of the NFL's 32 franchises is rapidly approaching.
For the Lions, training camp will kick off on Saturday, July 20, from their Allen Park practice facility. The rookies will report first, followed by the veterans on Tuesday, July 23.
With camp just a month away, let's dive into a couple of Lions burning questions.
Which Lions player makes the biggest leap in 2024?
This might not be a common guy to say because he had a great season last year. But, I'm going to go with second-year defensive back Brian Branch.
Branch proved to be an adept defender against both the run and pass a season ago while manning the nickel corner position. He came through with three interceptions, including one returned for touchdown, 13 passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble. And, for his efforts, he earned a 78.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 76.0 coverage grade and an 83.6 mark against the run.
It was a standout rookie campaign from the Alabama product. And yes, I believe he could be even better headed into his second season as a pro.
This upcoming season, Branch is expected to take on more of a hybrid role in the Lions’ secondary. Due to the departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, I wouldn't be shocked to see Branch get an ample amount of reps at safety in 2024.
It wasn't something he was forced to do a ton in his rookie campaign. Yet, I think the talented defender will be more than up for the challenge. As the ‘24 season progresses, I believe that Branch will get better and better in the role and eventually excel In it.
He's the real deal, and will show it yet again during his sophomore campaign as a pro.
Which UDFA could surprise and make the Lions’ season-opening roster?
I'm going to go with cornerback Morice Norris Jr. Norris, a physical corner out of Fresno State, fits the mold of a Dan Campbell-type player. From all accounts, he possesses the “grit” and relentless, never-say-never attitude of a Campbell-type player. And, there's evidence of this exemplary work ethic from Norris, with him being caught this past spring working on his game long after practice.
From a skill standpoint, he also appears to have what it takes to make the Lions’ season-opening roster.
Norris, standing in at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, was a second-team All-Mountain West performer in his final season at Fresno State. During the aforementioned campaign, he recorded 59 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. Additionally, over his last two seasons, he compiled 17.5 tackles for loss.
During his time with the Bulldogs, he also showcased the ability to play both in the slot and on the perimeter.
Norris’ versatile and physical nature should provide him with a legitimate shot at cracking Detroit's season-opening, 53-man roster.