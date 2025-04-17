Six Takeaways From Brad Holmes' Lions 2025 Pre-Draft Media Session
Here are six takeaways from Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who spoke to reporters Thursday morning for his annual pre-draft media session.
Best player available versus need
Detroit's front office has been steadfast in their approach and will not change it based on what supporters or pundits believe the team should do.
Holmes indicated the team will not reach for any players and again reiterated the goal is to select the best player who fits what the coaching staff and front office is trying to accomplish.
Holmes noted, "So, we’re not going to reach on players just to fill a position. That’s what we don’t do."
Adding developmental talent with limited roster spots
Among the few criticisms Holmes has faced has been his willingness to select developmental prospects in the draft.
With the Lions being where they are in their pursuit of a Super Bowl, it has become increasingly difficult for developmental players to reach the standard required of them to make the roster.
While the Lions still want to have players capable of growing in their pipeline, they also acknowledge that with the talent on their roster already, it will be difficult for these types of talents to ultimately break camp with the team.
"We don’t really go into like, ‘Man we’ve got to get high floor, ready to go but the ceiling might be a little lower.’ Or, ‘We’re just going to take developmental guys.’ There’s no problem taking a developmental guy," Holmes said. "Like I said, some of these guys, man you can take a late-round pick and it’s got to be the right guy or it’s going to be hard to make the roster.”
Adding competition to wide receivers room
Holmes is aligned with head coach Dan Campbell in the desire to get younger in the wide receivers room.
“The only thing about receiver is I always felt like receiver is one of the more voluminous positions in each draft, said Holmes. "It’s probably more of those guys that are veteran free agents that are available after the draft as well. But yeah, just to add one, just to continue to add youth. We’re happy with the guys we have. Very happy with the guys that we have, but obviously it’d be great to get younger.”
Value of Top-30 visits
The Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars have recently made the decision to cease conducting official top-30 visits with draft prospects.
Even though his mentor Les Snead is doing away with meetings, Holmes still finds value in learning more than just about what a player can bring to the football field. Snead's approach has been carried by new Jaguars GM James Gladstone, who worked under him with the Rams prior to taking his new position.
Detroit's general manager noted prospects are human beings and pre-draft meetings allow the coaching staff and front office a chance to "dig deeper" about the human being, not just the athlete who is expected to perform.
Evaluation of this year's EDGE group
The team agrees the class of defensive ends is fairly solid and could even have enough depth to allow for a trade down in the draft.
Detroit is open to every option available, but the class of defensive lineman available this year should have enough depth to allow Holmes the flexibility to select another position on Day 1 of the draft.
"It might be an opportunity to trade back if that position is there," said Holmes. "But yeah, there’s some good football players there.”
Enjoy the show
Holmes brought up some frustrations he has felt wondering why fans want to know so much about what the team's plans are.
He used an analogy of fans attending movies as a way to express that he desired for a slight decline in the intense desire for fans and media to know each and every detail regarding the team's plans.
Rather than the intense analysis that often accompanies the lead-up to the big event, Holmes called for a more exciting approach.