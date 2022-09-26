Snap Counts: Lions-Vikings
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 3 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Offense
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff: (78) 100%
The Lions ran eight more offensive snaps than in Week 2.
Detroit's signal-caller expressed postgame he wished he would have requested to stay on the field on fourth down, instead of the team trying a field. He expressed Dan Campbell would have allowed the offense to try and earn a first down.
Running backs
- Jamaal Williams: (35) 45%
- D'Andre Swift: (32) 41%
- Craig Reynolds: (13) 17% -- Eight special teams snaps (29%)
- Justin Jackson -- 16 special teams snaps (57%)
Running back D'Andre Swift played 41% of Detroit's offensive snaps, down from 51% in Week 2.
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson: (59) 76%
- Brock Wright: (30) 38% -- 11 special teams snaps (39%)
- Shane Zylstra: (3) 4% -- 11 special teams snaps (39%)
Wide receivers
- DJ Chark: (62) 79%
- Josh Reynolds: (62) 79%
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (57) 73%
- Kalif Raymond: (13) 17% -- Three special teams snap (11%)
- Quintez Cephus: (10) 13% -- 11 special teams snaps (39%)
Amon-Ra St. Brown was not able to break an NFL record, as he was not able to secure eight or more receptions against the Vikings.
Despite rolling his angle, the talented wideout remained in the Week 3 game on the road.
Offensive linemen
- Dan Skipper: (78) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Penei Sewell: (78) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Evan Brown: (78) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Taylor Decker: (78) 100%
- Frank Ragnow: (78) 100%
- Matt Nelson: (14) 18% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Kawode Awosika: Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Logan Stenberg: Six special teams snaps (21%)
Defensive linemen
- Charles Harris -- (66) 92% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Alim McNeill: (58) 81%
- Aidan Hutchinson: (57) 79% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Isaiah Buggs: (38) 53%
- Austin Bryant: (19) 26% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Michael Brockers: (19) 26%
- Benito Jones: (13) 18% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
Linebackers
- Alex Anzalone: (71) 99% -- Six special teams snaps (21%)
- Malcolm Rodriguez: (55) 76% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Chris Board: (23) 32% -- 22 special teams snaps (79%)
- Julian Okwara: (20) 28%
- Anthony Pittman: (2) 3% -- 22 special teams snaps (79%)
- Josh Woods: 16 special teams snaps (57%)
- Derrick Barnes: 13 special teams snaps (46%)
For the second consecutive week, Derrick Barnes did not see any defensive snaps at linebacker, as his role was reserved for primarily on special teams.
Alex Anzalone played 99% of defensive snaps against the Vikings.
Defensive backs
- DeShon Elliott: (72) 100%
- Jeff Okudah: (72) 100%
- Amani Oruwariye: (71) 99%
- JuJu Hughes: (63) 88% -- 21 special teams snaps (66%)
- Mike Hughes: (44) 61% -- 10 special teams snap (36%)
- Will Harris: (20) 28% -- 17 special teams snaps (61%)
- Tracy Walker: (8) 11% -- One special teams snaps (4%)
- Bobby Price: 22 special teams snaps (79%)
- Kerby Joseph: 14 special teams snaps (50%)
Jeff Okudah played 100% of defensive snaps Sunday.
His recovery from a severe Achilles injury could not be going better, as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson did not have much of an impact in Week 3.
Safety Tracy Walker was forced out of the game due to an ankle injury. He was limited to eight defensive snaps and one special teams play prior to leaving the game.
Special teams
- Austin Seibert: 11 special teams snaps (39%)
- Jack Fox: Nine special teams snaps (32%)
- Scott Daly: Nine special teams snaps (32%)