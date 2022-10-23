Skip to main content

Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaves Cowboys Game, Ruled Out

Amon-Ra St. Brown will not return to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Detroit Lions will be without the services of wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for the remainder of their Week 7 contest against the Dallas Cowboys

Late in the first quarter, St. Brown secured a 4-yard reception, and was tackled by cornerback Jourdan Lewis. 

As he stood up, officials caught the talented wideout as he started to slightly stumble toward the sideline

Under the new NFL concussion protocol, St. Brown was sent to the locker room, and has since been ruled out from returning. 

It was mutually agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to slightly modify how player safety is handled when it comes to concussions. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

swift5

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Inactive List

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

williams5

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cowboys

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 7 contest with the Dallas Cowboys.

goff5

Best Bets: Jared Goff's Turnover History Will Reward Bettors

Build your bankroll by betting the Detroit Lions' Week 7 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the league, "The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety. The NFLPA's Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL's Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term 'Gross Motor Instability' and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process.

"The NFL and NFLPA share a strong appreciation for the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants who contribute their time and expertise to our game solely to advance player safety. This program has made our game safer for the athletes who play it for the past twelve seasons."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

swift5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Inactive List

By John Maakaron
williams5
News

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cowboys

By Vito Chirco
goff5
News

Best Bets: Jared Goff's Turnover History Will Reward Bettors

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19083217_168388382_lowres
News

Predictions: Lions-Cowboys

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

Report: 'Real Doubt' D'Andre Swift Plays against Cowboys

By John Maakaron
sewell5
News

Detroit vs. Everybody: 93 Percent of NFL Experts Select Cowboys

By John Maakaron
josh5
News

Detroit Lions Activate Jacobs, Paschal, Chark Placed On IR

By John Maakaron
amani5
News

How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7

By John Maakaron