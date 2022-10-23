Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaves Cowboys Game, Ruled Out

The Detroit Lions will be without the services of wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for the remainder of their Week 7 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Late in the first quarter, St. Brown secured a 4-yard reception, and was tackled by cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

As he stood up, officials caught the talented wideout as he started to slightly stumble toward the sideline.

Under the new NFL concussion protocol, St. Brown was sent to the locker room, and has since been ruled out from returning.

It was mutually agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to slightly modify how player safety is handled when it comes to concussions.

According to the league, "The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety. The NFLPA's Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL's Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term 'Gross Motor Instability' and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process.

"The NFL and NFLPA share a strong appreciation for the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants who contribute their time and expertise to our game solely to advance player safety. This program has made our game safer for the athletes who play it for the past twelve seasons."

