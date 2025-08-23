Studs and Duds: Allen Shines Again, Hooker Fails to Take Next Step
Following an evenly-matched joint practice session between the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans, the stage was set for Saturday’s preseason finale.
With this being the last preseason contest, the pressure was on for players across the Detroit Lions’ roster to perform, with cuts coming in the next week. Despite Jared Goff warming up in uniform today, it was a rest day for all of the Lions’ starters.
In a lopsided preseason game, Detroit failed to get the Texans off of the field, ultimately falling, 26-7.
Here are the studs and the duds from the Lions’ preseason finale with the Texans.
STUD: QB Kyle Allen
Allen was only called on for two drives before his preseason was over. Allen smartly took a sack to end the first Detroit drive of the game, before going five-for-five for 65 yards on his final drive. The drive ended with a beautiful, 33-yard go-route to Isaac TeSlaa for a touchdown.
Allen played smart, from taking the sack to checking the ball down to Craig Reynolds for multiple first downs. The only time Allen needed to make a big throw, he delivered perfectly. Based on how early he was pulled, the competition to be Jared Goff’s backup appears to be over.
STUD: LB Grant Stuard
From the first play of the game until the end of the first half, Stuard was, once again, all over the field. Stuard returned the opening kickoff 44 yards to set the Lions up with great field position for the first drive, before manning his usual linebacking duties.
Stuard recorded six tackles in the first half of action, with the former Colts defender being the last line of defense before a run or checkdown broke for a Houston first down. One of those tackles included on special teams, with the 2021 Mr. Irrelevant taking down Tremon Smith after only four yards.
DUD: TE Zach Horton
Horton entered Saturday as a player viewed on the roster bubble, with the undrafted free agent being in a competition with Shane Zylstra for the role of H-back and the No. 3 tight end on the roster. The game film did not help Horton.
Horton’s calling card out of Indiana was being a consistent player that did the little things right, but that was not the case against Houston. He was held off the stat sheet, and was whistled for two penalties, including one when the Lions were trying to go for a fourth-down conversion.
STUD: DB Loren Strickland
Strickland was a force on Saturday, with the defensive back flying around the field in the secondary. Quite notably, he recorded an explosive tackle that fired the sideline up, with Aidan Hutchinson flexing after the Ball State product punished Harrison Bryant on third-and-goal.
Strickland also recorded one of the Lions’ few defensive highlights of the game, recording a tackle for loss as one of his team-leading nine tackles.
Overall, the defensive back had one of the best performances, among players on the roster bubble, against the Texans.
DUD: QB Hendon Hooker
Despite being called into the game before halftime, Hooker did not impress in extended action. Through the end of the third quarter, Hooker had only passed the ball three times. The offense could never get into rhythm with the former Tennessee Volunteer under center.
Following a first-down pass to Jacob Saylors on Hooker’s first throw of the game, the Lions' offense did not record another first down until a fourth-quarter scramble. The time Hooker did record a first-down pass, it was called back for a holding penalty.
When Tyson Russell ended a long Texans drive with an interception, Hooker’s fourth pass of the game sailed, and Houston got the ball right back and scored.
Then on the next drive, Hooker had another pass sail, and was nearly intercepted again. His fourth-down pass following that play was behind his receiver and fell to the ground, giving the quarterback another turnover (albeit an unofficial one).
STUD: WR Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa dazzled in his limited action Saturday, with the receiver catching two passes during Allen’s touchdown drive. The wide receiver worked himself open on a slant route to record a first down, before losing his footing with another few yards of open field.
He made up for it a few plays later, running past his defender on a streak and hauling the ball in with steady hands for his third touchdown of the preseason.
On run plays, the Arkansas product was active again, running across formations to block his man on the play.
DUD: OL Zack Johnson
With Houston dominating the time of possession, it was hard to see much from the Lions’ offense. The few times Hooker and the unit made a big play, it was called back or immediately negated.
On one of Hooker’s biggest plays of the game -- a 30-yard pass to Ronnie Bell -- Zack Johnson was whistled for holding. The ensuing first-and-20 halted the drive before it began.
STUD: DL Nate Lynn
Lynn was the saving grace for the Lions’ defensive line on Saturday.
Before halftime, Lynn ruined a drive that had Graham Mertz leading the Texans into field-goal range. He forced a pressure and an incomplete pass.
Lynn then pressured Mertz again, leading the quarterback into an Al-Quadin Muhammad sack that ended the half.
Lynn ended the game with one tackle and a quarterback hit, alongside multiple pressures.
DUD: Defensive line
Save for Lynn’s performance, this preseason game was one to forget for the Lions’ backup defensive linemen. Houston drove the ball at will, with the defensive line failing to record much pressure.
The Texans held the ball for over 40 minutes of game clock, put up 28 first downs and recorded nearly 400 yards of offense. All of this came with the Texans resting their starting and backup quarterbacks: C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.
In total, the Texans had five drives that took over 4:30 off the game clock. The defense could not get off the field, and that was largely due to the lack of a defensive line push.