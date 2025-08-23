Key Takeaways from Detroit Lions' Loss against Texans
The Detroit Lions have drastically improved their roster since head coach Dan Campbell took over back in 2021.
With the floor raised, several members of the training camp roster have made it quite difficult for the coaching staff to decide their upcoming future.
Detroit's battle at wide receiver and along the defensive line was quite competitive all throughout training camp.
Campbell expressed prior to the preseason finale against the Texans that the joint practice aided the team in learning and processing new information from a team that had a much different defensive philosophy.
"It was work that we were looking forward to. That's a good opponent over there, they've got a really talented, young roster," Campbell said during his pregame interview with Lions flagship radio. "Their scheme is a little different than ours, particularly defensively. It's a little more penetrating up the field, and if you haven't seen that in a while, that's difficult. It's great for us to get that, Green Bay is a little more like that. It was a really good test for us. I feel like we got better and learned a few things that we didn't know before."
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' preseason finale against the Texans. Detroit ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, losing 26-7.
Kyle Allen gets start
It was pretty safe to assume that barring a drastic setback on Saturday, the veteran signal-caller had won the starting backup quarterback job.
His poise in the pocket and his play during the team's four preseason games made it an easy decision for the coaching staff.
After the Texans took a 3-0 lead, Allen smoothly led the offense on a 10-play, 85-yard touchdown drive. Allen hit Isaac TeSlaa on his final pass of the game, as he exited after two drives. He finished 5-for-5 for 66 yards and a touchdown, with a 158.3 passer rating.
Isaac TeSlaa records touchdown in third-straight preseason game
One of the biggest stories that emerged from Detroit's 2025 training camp was the strong play of its third-round draft pick.
Detroit's front office and general manager Brad Holmes have credited the tall, sure-handed wideout with displaying his toughness, as well as his play-making abilities, all throughout the preseason.
Against the Texans, TeSlaa recorded a 33-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. It was his third-straight preseason game with a touchdown reception. It gave Detroit a 7-3 lead heading into the second quarter.
Afterwards, the talented wideout broke out "the worm," which represented his most expressive celebration after scoring.
Defense gashed in first half
Texans QB Graham Mertz was efficient, firing multiple strikes to Cornell Powell, as well as Xavier Hutchinson and Jayden Higgins. He would connect with former Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Running back Woody Marks also found the end zone, as he scored from nine yards out. Houston had 14 first downs in the first half compared to Detroit's six, and outgained the Lions, 212 to 110.
Hendon Hooker does not spark offense in any meaningful way
Unfortunately, it appears the former third-round pick's fate has been sealed in Motown.
All throughout the preseason, Hooker was unable to lead many meaningful drives. When he did make a play, it was often followed by a penalty or error that ended up negating a positive gain.
After the Lions recorded an interception, Hooker immediately turned the football over, tossing an interception to Texans cornerback Jalen Mills.
Notes
1.) Linebacker Grant Stuard started the game with a 44-yard return for the Lions.
2.) Detroit's starting defense included ends Al-Quadin Muhammad and Pat O'Connor, tackles Chris Smith and Myles Adams, linebackers Trevor Nowaske, Zach Cunningham and Stuard, cornerbacks Nick Whiteside and Allan George and safeties Rock Ya-Sin and Erick Hallett.
3.) Detroit's starting offensive line included Giovanni Manu at left tackle, Netane Muti at left guard, Kingsley Eguakun at center, Kayode Awosika at right guard and Dan Skipper at right tackle.
4.) The Lions donned a uniform that featured all-white pants and a blue top. It had mixed reviews online, with some supporters hoping they do not ever again see that particular jersey combination.
5.) The reported attendance at Ford Field was 49,017 on Saturday afternoon.