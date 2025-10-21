Studs and Duds: Defense Dazzles in Primetime Pummeling of Buccaneers
Following a deflating loss to Kansas City last Sunday, the Detroit Lions got an extra day to sit on the loss. They were back in action for Monday Night Football, and the Lions made it clear from the start that things would be different.
Despite being down both starting safeties and outside corners, Detroit emerged victorious, completely shutting down Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers, 24-9.
Which Lions stood out above the rest under the bright lights? Here is a clue: It was a day where some of the underdogs shined along with a few Lions stars.
STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown had a quiet game against Kansas City, and the gameplan called for him to get more targets against the Buccaneers. His first catch went for a 27-yard touchdown to open scoring, and the All-Pro had 67 yards receiving in the first quarter of action alone.
At halftime, the USC product nearly had his second 100-yard half of the year, as he was just shy with 87 yards receiving. The Buccaneers shut him down in the second half, holding him to one catch for the loss of a yard. That said, St. Brown had done enough damage in the first half to set Detroit towards victory.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs did his damage in the receiving game early, with a 30-yard catch and run to flip the field and set up St. Brown’s opening score. He added another 24-yard catch in the first quarter, and was part of a massive opening quarter that saw the Lions surpass 150 yards of offense.
In the second quarter, “Sonic” was able to show his wheels, rushing straight up the gut for a 78-yard touchdown to balance his rushing and receiving totals.
If anyone thought he was done, the third quarter saw Gibbs add explosive plays in both the run and receiving games. Gibbs added a carry that brought the ball down to the 30, where the very next play was a dump-off that was barely stopped by Tampa Bay CB Antoine Winfield Jr. at the 6-yard line. Gibbs pounded the ball in for six the next play with a sweet spin move.
His 218 total yards set a career-high, and was the most in a game by a Lions player since Calvin Johnson in 2013.
STUD: CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ya-Sin was one of the players that needed to have a big game on Monday. After a disappointing start against the Chiefs, Ya-Sin shined against the Buccaneers. With the tough task of guarding Mike Evans staring down the Temple product, he rose to the occasion.
Ya-Sin broke up two passes in the opening half, completely outweighing his flag for pass interference earlier in the game.
He did allow a dig to Emeka Egbuka to open the second half, but his body of work outweighed his missed coverage. Unfortunately, the former second-round pick suffered an injury in the second half, and missed the remainder of the game.
DUD: RB David Montgomery
Montgomery was bottled up by the Buccaneers’ defense on Monday, with four carries for four yards in the first half. He added 18 yards receiving, which was a far cry from his counterpart (Gibbs).
It was clear that Sonic was outplaying "Knuckles," and that was compounded by Montgomery being blown up on a block attempt that led to a third-down sack of Jared Goff.
Montgomery got a few more carries in the second half, once the game was practically over. However, he only finished with 13 carries for 21 yards.
STUD: CB Arthur Maulet
Maulet, a recent addition to the Lions, rocketed up the depth chart after Avonte Maddox was ruled out with injury. He, alongside Amik Robertson and Ya-Sin, comprised a corner group that held Baker Mayfield to 47 yards passing in the first half, and under 250 yards despite a whopping 50 attempts.
Maulet gets the special shoutout due to both stepping up, as well as recording his first interception in Motown by ripping the ball away from Bucaneers TE Cade Otton after the two-minute timeout.
STUD: LB Derrick Barnes
Barnes was all over the field on Monday. The Purdue product was able to bring down Mayfield for a sack in the first half, and then was a drive-wrecker in the second half. He ripped the ball free for what should have been a fumble, but the referees ruled forward progress. Undaunted, the very next play was a pass breakup by the linebacker.
On a failed fourth-down conversion, Barnes was the player bearing down on Mayfield to force a throw to Otton shy of the first down, with Alex Anzalone finishing the play.
It is safe to say that Barnes is still a player who lives in Mayfield’s nightmares.
STUD: CB Nick Whiteside
Whiteside shined in a big way Monday. Originally, the defensive back was not even meant to be on the field outside of special teams. However, an injury to Ya-Sin called Whiteside in for defensive snaps. With the Buccaneers down 15 points, the Saginaw Valley State product saw plenty of passes.
Whiteside had four pass breakups, all at crucial times. He broke up a two-point conversion, a pair of third-down passes and then a fourth-down pass. Whiteside was picked on, but he came up strong every time.
DUD: WR Jameson Williams
Williams, yet again, had a day to forget. The receiver blocked well, but that was the extent of his offensive production on Monday night. Williams finished without a catch, despite a few targets.
Worse yet, on his only catch, a penalty called the play back.
Williams recently received a contract extension. However, whether intended or not, he has been very limited in John Morton’s offensive scheme.
STUD: DL Tyrus Wheat
Wheat was a player who did not see much action heading into Monday (six snaps on the season), but he shined as a pass-rusher on Monday.
With the Buccaneers down multiple scores and scheming around Aidan Hutchinson, Wheat was the player who became the “free man” and won one-on-one battles.
Wheat finished with 1.5 sacks on the night, some of which were induced by Hutchinson’s five pressures on the day.