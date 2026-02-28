What Skill Position Prospects Said About Detroit Lions at 2026 Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine rolled on to day three of prospect availability, and it brought in a set of positions the Detroit Lions have hit on in recent years.

On Friday, running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers had their turn to shine and reveal some of their personality.

With the Lions having their franchise quarterback, along with drafting their projected starting receiving trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa during the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell regime, this day of prospect availability saw very few players announcing the Lions offering formal visits.

Running backs were the same, with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery being a dynamic back duo that needs little introduction.

While the Lions were not frequently cited for handing out one of their 45 formal meeting invitations with these players, Detroit remained steady in conversation at the NFL Combine. This time, it was players citing how they mold their game after current Lions. Here are the best quotes to Lions On SI from player availabilities Friday.

Arkansas QB Taylen Green

“It would be really cool (to be in Detroit), it would be a blessing. You know, just being with Isaac (TeSlaa) too, seeing a familiar face, that would be really, really cool too. (He’s) one of my best friends, he’s from Michigan, the Michigan area, he’s going to show me around, too.”

Indiana RB Roman Hemby

“I try to be a complete back, have a complete game, model myself after that, like Christian McCaffrey or Jahmyr Gibbs.”

Indiana University running back Roman Hemby speaks to the media at the 2026 NFL Combine | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor

“A lot of people compare me to Alvin Kamara, but I like to watch Jonathan Taylor or Jahmyr Gibbs… I met with the Lions during this process, they talked highly of me, they love me, I love them, and we’ll see what happens.”

Penn State RB Nick Singleton

“I try to model my game after Christian McCaffrey, or back then, like Barry Sanders. They can do it all, for sure. Run the ball, juke anybody that’s in their way, you know, be able to block anyone too.”

“Them (the Detroit backfield), they’re dogs, man, just the tandem they can have, sharing carries, there’s no drop off, it’s been really good.”

Missouri WR Kevin Coleman

“There’s a lot of guys I watch, but (Amon-Ra) St. Brown is one of them… I met with the Lions, it was a great talk, great talk. Love the receiver coach, also the quarterback coach, he was the quarterback coach for my team at the Senior Bowl. I love seeing him, talking, communicating with him. Of course, they got Jameson Williams from St. Louis up there, just balling out. Then, just playing with St. Brown? It would be amazing, just to learn from them.”

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King

“I’ve definitely watched the Lions. Like what you said, with Jah (Gibbs) being there, you know, we’ve had all the guys watch. When the Lions were on, we’re watching and cheering him on as well.”

Oklahoma WR Deion Burks

“Informally, I have had a meeting with the Lions. It went great, man. Great people. Tried to test me a little bit, put me on the board, it was great, man. Just learning the offense in that short amount of time. It would be amazing to return, man. Not only would I be happy, but a lot of fans would be happy, too, as well.”

Burks is an Inkster, Mich., native, but cites Detroit as his hometown.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

On top 5 quarterbacks in NFL: “Mahomes, you cannot leave Rodgers out, Stafford, obviously, oh, this is tough. This is where it gets dicey, this is where I start getting in trouble. Man. I’d say those three, Baker Mayfield is pretty darn good this year, I like watching him a lot, and I’d say last, I’d probably go, give me Jared Goff in there, I just think he operates his system very well. He just does a really good job there.”

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton

“It (the formal meeting with Detroit) was awesome. Those meetings are so quick, you’re watching some good plays, some bad plays, they’re grilling you a little bit, but it’s a great experience to get in front of those coaches, they’ve got a great culture there. So it’s been really cool.”