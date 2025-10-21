Key Takeaways From Lions' 24-9 Victory Against Buccaneers
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to test themselves against a team that is expected to be at or near the top of the NFC standings, when the playoffs roll around in a couple of months.
After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dan Campbell's squad entered their Monday Night Football contest battered in the secondary, but with strong belief in those given an opportunity to prove themselves.
The secondary had two starting cornerbacks injured, a safety that was suspended and another needing to sit due to a nagging knee injury.
Amik Robertson is a player the coaching staff is counting on, even amid a myriad of injuries. His mindset and competitiveness aligns with the coaching staff, which has resulted in increased playing time the last month of the season.
"It comes down from our leader, Dan. The way this team is put together, but also the way he's wired us," Robertson told FOX-2 this week. "It happens, it's hard to win in this league, but the Lions have had very successful years of winning. When you lose, you don't want to blink, you don't want to get discouraged. Just get back to the drawing board, man, relax, and come in with the 24-hour rule, refresh the mind. At the end of the day, he's always preached that the next game is the most important. It's always about how you respond, that's why when guys make mistakes, Dan never panics because he believes in his players."
After 60 minutes of action, Jahmyr Gibbs had a marquee performance in primetime and Detroit's defense answered a lot of questions.
The bye week awaits at just the perfect time for a team that needs several players to heal up.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 24-9 home victory.
Lions offense takes advantage of rookie defender early
After Tampa Bay won the opening coin toss and deferred, Detroit's offense started strong.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had an explosive play early, a short dump off that eventually went for 30 yards, as the former first-round pick eluded Buccaneers defenders.
Rookie cornerback Jacob Parrish had a rough start to the game, as he drew an illegal contact penalty on Jameson Williams that extended Detroit's drive and struggled in coverage against Detroit's top offensive weapon.
After Parrish fell down in coverage, Amon-Ra St Brown easily found the end zone on a 27-yard reception. Detroit's opening scoring drive spanned six-plays and 69-yards.
Early fourth-down decision does not go Lions way
After Goff fumbled and lost the football, the Buccaneers were not able to do much with their second offensive possession. Goff also committed another turnover late in the half when he threw an interception to defensive back Jamel Dean.
Detroit was able to again move the football quite easily on their third offensive possession.
Gibbs and St. Brown were targeted heavily and found opportunities for yards after the catch in the passing game.
In the red zone, Campbell decided to go for it on 4th-and-2 on the Buccaneers 15-yard line, instead of attempting a field goal. Unfortunately, a pass to rookie Isaac TeSlaa was incomplete, giving the Buccaneers the football back.
Jahmyr Gibbs was unstoppable
Tampa's defense was challenging for Detroit's offense all throughout the first half.
Linebacker SirVocea Dennis was able to break through Detroit's offensive line to sack Goff that ended a drive.
Penalties early in Detroit's fifth offensive drive made things difficult, but an illegal contact penalty on cornerback Jamel Dean gave Goff a fresh set of downs.
Gibbs extended Detroit's lead to 14-0 with an explosive 78-yard touchdown run that electrified Ford Field. The former Alabama Crimson tide produced a career-long rush and was the longest rushing score since Jahvid Best had an 88-yard score back in October of 2011.
Gibbs again found the end zone on Detroit's first offensive drive of the second half.
After the Buccaneers found the end zone for the first time, Gibbs had another explosive pass play of 28 yards that set up the Lions near the end.
On the next play, Gibbs scored his second touchdown of the game, capping off a seven-play, 73-yard drive with a five-yard scamper.
Short-handed Lions defense shines in first half
The Lions entered Monday's game without all four of its starting defensive backs, and this looked to be a concern ahead of a matchup against an explosive Buccaneers' offense. However, Kelvin Sheppard had an excellent plan in place for stifling Baker Mayfield and his weapons.
Detroit shut out the Buccaneers for most of the first half, forcing two takeaways against a team that had turned the ball over just twice all year entering the game. Robertson forced a fumble that Aidan Hutchinson recovered, and newly signed cornerback Arthur Maulet recorded his first interception with the team.
The Lions weren't able to capitalize on Maulet's interception, which occurred near the end of the first half. Goff's interception with less than a minute to play in the first half resulted in a quick drive for Tampa Bay. Chase McLaughlin converted on a 53-yard field goal to make it 14-3 at halftime.
Buccaneers offense wakes up to start second half
In the first half, the Buccaneers had less than 60 yards of total offense.
To start the third-quarter, Mayfield crafted an 11-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in the Buccaneers first touchdown of the evening and trimming Detroit's lead to 14-9.
Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka was able to secure an 18-yard reception, while Tez Johnson helped the offense move closer to the red zone with a 12-yard catch.
Johnson capped off the drive with a 22-yard reception, expertly evading Lions' defenders. The Buccaneers two-point try was not successful.
The Buccaneers had an 18-play drive that ate up most of the fourth-quarter. Unfortunately, they were not able to cut into Detroit's lead and turned the ball over on downs.
Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside recorded three pass breakups in the Week 7 contest.
Jameson Williams has quiet game
Through three quarters, the speedy wideout only had one target come his way. A penalty wiped out a reception in the first half.
While Goff struggled at times and had two turnovers, it was St. Brown and Gibbs who were a focal point of the offense all throughout the evening.