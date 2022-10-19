D'Andre Swift is working his way back from both shoulder and ankles injuries suffered at the start of the 2022 NFL season.

When asked Wednesday if he would play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit's third-year running back expressed, "I'm pushing towards that. Like I said, I'm taking it day-by-day."

Missing the team's past couple of games -- losses to the Seahawks and Patriots -- was challenging for the speedy running back.

"It's tough. It's tough. But, like I said, all I can do is control what I can control. And, that's getting better. It is what it is," Swift said. "It's football. Everybody is going through stuff, injuries. But, some stuff you play through, some things you can't. You try to play through them, but it is what it is. It's something you've got to keep going. Take it day-by-day, like I said.

"I trust the training staff. They have been doing a great job. Just different stuff every day, and trying to get back out there with the guys to help this team win games. But, it's been tough. It's been tough. Doing a better job mentally, doing progress every day. Little steps, progress every day. That's all I can do."

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Swift has been challenged by the coaching staff this season to play through various injuries, but was not able to suit up the past two games.

Swift pointed out that against the Philadelphia Eagles he injured his ankle and battled to complete the game.

"That's how I am," Swift said. "That's how I'm built. Look, I sprained my ankle in the second quarter of the Eagles game. You all probably don't even know that. But, I'm just trying to push through. If it's something minor, something I can push through, I will. No questions asked. I'm going to be out there. Like I said, no questions asked. But, some things you have to kind of let heal, if you don't want to make it worse."

There has been some debate whether or not Swift should have sat earlier in the year, to allow himself to heal fully before suiting up again.

The talented running back expressed he did not feel that pushing to play through injuries prevented him from being able to help the team out on the field.

"I wouldn't really say that, because when I'm out there, I'm out there. I'm playing," he said. "I mean, I'm not really trying to think about anything like that. But, it's football. That's what comes with it. Like I said, it's the cards I've been dealt. I can do nothing but progress and do what I can do to get back out there. That's all I can do."