Takeaways From Lions' 27-13 Loss to Packers
The Detroit Lions understand they play in one of the toughest divisions in the National Football League.
Following a competitive training camp, Dan Campbell led his squad into Lambeau Field to take on a Packers team that his team has had success against the past couple of seasons.
“This will be a broken record all year. Anybody who’s playing Green Bay, you’ve got to stop No. 8," Campbell said during FOX 2 Game Day Live. "But they’re gonna feed this guy the ball. (Josh Jacobs). I would be shocked if they don’t try to give it to him 25 times this game. But this guy, this is what he does. He really can run any scheme, but he does want to look to cut it and get downhill. He’s not a stretch, stretch, stretch and then stay on the course. He wants to stretch and then puncture it. He’s gonna look downhill. He’s a strong runner. He gets two feet in the ground with tempo and speed, he is tough to get down as you see here.”
After 60 mins of action, the Lions found themselves on the losing end of the scoreboard.
It was a disappointing opener, as the Lions did not play anywhere close to their capabilities. Too many miscues and errors that wiped out momentum-changing plays proved too much of a hill to climb, especially on the road.
Here are several takeaways from the season-opener, a 27-13 loss to the Packers.
Jordan Love has far too much time on opening drive
After Detroit won the opening coin toss and deferred, the Packers were able to march 83-yards down the field for an opening touchdown.
Detroit's defense could not get off the field on third-down, as the Packers converted on each of their early third-downs, including a completion to wideouts Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.
Jordan Love was not pressured all that much, as he had plenty of time early to survey the field and to find open receivers.
The opening drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown toss to tight end Tucker Kraft.
Love was also easily able to move the football again on their second drive, but could not connect again with Doubts on third-and-3 from the 16-yard line. A Brandon McManus 34-yard field goal extended the Packers early lead to 10-0.
Nine-minute drive nets Lions offense field goal
As expected, when the Lions' offense needed a spark, it was Amon-Ra St. Brown who was called upon to move the chains and make impactful plays.
At the end of the first-quarter, and into nearly six minutes of the second-quarter, Jared Goff methodically moved the offense up the field.
After a short pass to David Montgomery lost two yards, St. Brown was the target of a Goff pass deep that netted 19 yards. The former fourth-round pick showcased great body control to drag his toes and secure the reception. Green Bay challenged the pass completion ruling, but the play was upheld.
Detroit's first scoring drive came on their second offensive possession. Jake Bates capped off a 16-play, 78-yard drive with a 30-yard field-goal.
Terrion Arnold was picked on in first half
When a defense is not able to pressure the quarterback and plays man coverage, things can get dicey pretty quicky for defensive backs.
Detroit's lack of pressure took a toll on man coverage played in the secondary. In particular, Terrion Arnold was picked on by Love and company. In the first half, the Packers connected on four of the six passes thrown in Arnold's direction.
Arnold surrendered 86 yards on these four completions, one of which was a touchdown to Jayden Reed. The score made it 17-3, and a late Jared Goff interception in the red zone kept it at that margin heading into halftime.
In the first half, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back suffered a groin injury. Just prior to the of the third-quarter, after not playing in the second-half, Arnold was ruled out of the opener.
Sam LaPorta sparks offense in second half
Goff was peppered and pressured all throughout the first half. To start the second half, Detroit utilized the skills of tight end Sam LaPorta.
With increased play-action to disguise the call, Goff found Sam LaPorta for a couple of receptions that moved the football into and deeper into Packers' territory.
Unfortunately, Detroit's first drive of the second drive stalled, but still netted a field-goal that trimmed the Packers lead to 17-6.
LaPorta had two receptions for 48 yards on the scoring drive.
Red Zone woes make life difficult for offense
By the start of the fourth-quarter, Detroit was 0-3 for in the red zone, while the Packers went two-for-three.
The Packers defense was able to pressure Goff, and the play-calling was not all that eloborate, making it difficult for Detroit to find the end zone.
Green Bay did not drastically out-gain the Lions throughout, but were able to capitalize on there opportunities offensively.