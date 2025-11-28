Fans Crushed After Lions' Latest Loss: 'Feels Like Season Is Over'

The Detroit Lions' playoff hopes took another big hit on Thanksgiving.

With a win, the Lions could've put themselves in a position to get into first-place. However, they fell 31-24 at the hands of the Green Bay Packers to drop to 7-5 on the season. Detroit's hopes of victory were inhibited by struggles on fourth-downs and a lack of flow on both sides of the ball.

The Packers jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Thursday, thanks in part to a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Dontayvion Wicks. The touchdown was upheld upon review, despite some questions about whether or not Wicks got two feet down in bounds with control of the ball.

Detroit was able to get back into the game on the ensuing drive, as David Montgomery scored from three yards out to cut into the lead. Green Bay answered, though, as Love hit Romeo Doubs on a fourth-and-goal to extend the lead back to 10 points.

The Lions were able to pull back within three prior to the halftime break, as Jameson Williams broke a tackle on a screen pass and dashed 22 yards to the end zone. With Amon-Ra St. Brown exiting the game in the first quarter and not returning, Williams stepped up big time with seven grabs for 144 yards.

Detroit got the ball to start the third quarter, but the offense was stuffed on fourth-down on its opening possession. Green Bay capitalized, as a 51-yard touchdown from Love to Christian Watson pushed the advantage back to 10 points.

The Lions would once again answer, this time with a touchdown from Jared Goff to Isaac TeSlaa. Love and Wicks would connect late in the third quarter to make it a 10-point game once again.

Detroit would get two drives in the fourth quarter, with the first ending in a turnover on downs when Goff threw behind Williams who dropped the ball. After getting a stop, the Lions took over six minutes off the clock for a drive that ended in a field goal with 2:59 remaining.

The Lions put the pressure on their defense to make a stop by consuming that much of the clock, and the Packers were able to finish the game on offense. Facing a fourth-and-3, the Packers elected to go for it and Love hit Wicks.

Having lost four of their last seven games, the Lions are now facing a real chance of missing the postseason. Chicago was able to hold on to defeat the Eagles, greatly diminishing Detroit's chance of winning the division in 2025.

Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

Feels like season is over — Rod Stone (@RodStone55) November 27, 2025

Before they started the season they knew the schedule they were going to have and they needed to get better to survive it, they didnt do enough. This was the tipping point game to me. They could save everything by winning today. I dont trust them to win 4 out of 5. — bill ackman's marxist daughter (@aratfullofrage) November 27, 2025

Brad Holmes not being aggressive at the trade deadline isn’t talked about enough. Clearly holes on this team but he would prefer to “build through the draft”. Your window is closing Bradley. — Jordan Cowherd (@JKC26) November 27, 2025

Playoffs seem out of reach with how we have been playing as well as our remaining strength of schedule. — Jamison Betz (@JamisonB56) November 27, 2025

We did not lose because of the refs! We lost because Dan Campbell is a spaz and refuses to use his special teams units — All_ProLifik_313 (@allprolifik313) November 27, 2025

The three certainties of life. Death, Taxes, this team losing on Thanksgiving — Jesse (@JDemption) November 27, 2025

I said at the beginning of this season they'd need a year to get used to their new Coordinators. That it just compounded my prediction when Micah came to GB. 8-9 or 9-8 will be thr record and will miss the playoffs this year. — Reaganism Lives🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇲 (@ReaganConserv83) November 27, 2025

Team is cooked Holmes and Campbell deserve all the credit for turning this franchise around they also deserve all the criticism for refusing to address needs at the trade deadline we are the most aggressive team on the field and the least aggressive off it — con constance (@con5423) November 27, 2025

After 5 seasons and missing the playoffs, a change needs made . We are going backwards — Detroit Brian 88 (@GhostPepper888) November 28, 2025

I’m at least glad they figured out how to move the ball without relying on Gibbs and St.Brown every play. Teslaa needs to get more opportunities. Tom Kennedy came in clutch and was a decent returner. — Zach (@Catm240) November 27, 2025

