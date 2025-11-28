Detroit Lions Grades: Flaws Exposed Against Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions came up short in a pivotal matchup against an NFC North foe.

Detroit was unable to get enough key stops and ultimately fell to 7-5 with a loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions now sit in third-place in the NFC North, and have lost four of their last seven games after a 4-1 start.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers.

Quarterbacks: B-

Goff was statistically efficient, finishing 20-of-26 for 256 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did this despite being without his starting center, All-Pro wide receiver and star tight end.

His two touchdown passes were two of the offense's best-executed plays of the game. He hit Jameson Williams on a screen pass that he checked into against a blitz, and was very well protected on his touchdown to Isaac TeSlaa.

The veteran also showed off his scrambling ability with a 24-yard run, but did have some crucial mishaps. He dropped a throwback from David Montgomery on a flea-flicker, and threw behind Williams on a fourth-down that resulted in a turnover on downs.

Running backs: B-

After igniting the Ford Field crowd with a huge showing against the New York Giants last week, Jahmyr Gibbs was held in check throughout Thursday's game. He finished with 68 yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

Gibbs was also a non-factor in the passing game. He had three catches for 18 yards, with a long of seven. Green Bay has put forth two strong game plans for the Lions this year, and slowing Gibbs has been at the center of it.

David Montgomery did provide somewhat of a spark, with a rushing touchdown amidst 32 yards on eight carries.

Wide receivers: B+

Amon-Ra St. Brown exited the game in the first quarter and did not return, which forced the Lions to rely on players further down the depth chart. With Kalif Raymond already out, more opportunities were made available for Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Tom Kennedy.

Williams stepped up in a big way, hauling in seven passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. He scored in the second quarter, breaking a tackle in the backfield on a screen pass and racing into the end zone.

Kenned was added to the active roster Wednesday night and showed up big time on Thursday. He had not recorded a reception in nearly three seasons despite numerous stints with the team, but had four catches for 36 yards.

TeSlaa contributed two grabs for 35 yards, including a diving touchdown grab.

Tight ends: B

Down their top two tight ends, the Lions turned to the combination of Ross Dwelley, Anthony Firkser and Zach Horton to fill the void. They did deploy some unique formation variations, with Horton playing some fullback throughout the game.

Firkser and Dwelley each had one catch apiece, with Firkser notching four yards and Dwelley getting three. Horton was active in the run game, and had some nice blocks while working in the fullback role.

Offensive line: C

The Lions' banged-up offensive line struggled to contain Micah Parsons, who is one of the game's best pass-rushers. Without their starting center and three starters dealing with injuries, Detroit had a difficult time and surrendered three sacks.

Parsons was responsible for 2.5 of these quarterback takedowns and three total tackles for loss. The Packers notched seven quarterback hits, including four by Parsons. Among these was a crucial sack in the fourth quarter on a third-and-goal that forced a field goal try with the Lions looking to score a touchdown late in the game.

The Lions also had two separate illegal formation penalties, which are uncharacteristic mistakes.

Defensive line: D+

The Lions' pass-rush was mostly dormant for a second-straight week. Even with Marcus Davenport back in the mix for the first time since Week 2, the Lions were unable to record a single sack on Jordan Love.

Green Bay's quarterback had his timing on point, which limited the amount of serious pressure that Aidan Hutchinson and company could get on him. He made several pinpoint throws with the defense in his face, and the Lions totaled just two quarterback hits.

Linebackers: C

Alex Anzalone had a total of nine tackles, including the defense's only tackle for loss of the game in the first half. Jack Campbell added eight tackles, while Derrick Barnes added two assisted stops.

Anzalone did get beat in coverage in a crucial situation, as tight end Luke Musgrave made an acrobatic catch with the veteran in coverage to set up Green Bay's second touchdown. It was Musgrave's only catch of the game.

Secondary: C-

There were ups and downs throughout Thursday's game, and the lows were extremely costly for Detroit's hopes of victory. Terrion Arnold's return gave the group a bit of a boost, and Amik Robertson had three passes defensed while Brian Branch had two.

However, Robertson and Branch were also both beat for touchdowns. Branch seemingly lost track of the ball on a second-quarter touchdown from Love to Dontayvion Wicks, who made an acrobatic but controversial grab despite a valiant effort from Thomas Harper.

Robertson, meanwhile, was toasted on a double move by Christian Watson for a 51-yard score. D.J. Reed forced a fumble in his second game back, but the Lions were unable to fall on it.

Special teams: B

Without top return man Kalif Raymond, the Lions turned to Tom Kennedy for both kick and punt return duties. Kennedy provided a spark, with a 21-yard punt return and 82 total yards on three kick returns.

Jake Bates connected on his only field goal attempt of the afternoon, while Jack Fox averaged 42.5 yards per punt.

Coaching: D

The Lions were simply beat at their own game by the Packers. Dan Campbell was his typical aggressive self, but the team once again came up empty on each of its fourth down conversion attempts. Meanwhile, the Packers were a perfect 3-for-3 including two touchdowns and the dagger on a completion from Love to Wicks.

Campbell also had some questionable play-calling in the first half, as the offense did not complete a pass until the second quarter. Additionally, the time management in the fourth quarter made it difficult for the team to get the ball back, as they were unable to get the final stop after a drive that took six minutes off the clock.

His aggressive decisions are part of what makes him who he is, but the outcome will leave many second-guessing him. Now, there's no question that the Lions are on the brink, and how Campbell responds over the next two weeks will ultimately define whether this team can get back into the playoff race.

