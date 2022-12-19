Taylor Decker: Outpouring of Love 'Overwhelming'

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker decided recently to make his feelings known about how he has been treated by fans and media.

After having his toughness questioned, having fans and media discuss the possibility of general manager Brad Holmes trading him and receiving disturbing direct messages, the veteran offensive lineman expressed he has not forgotten the negative aspects of being a public figure.

Now that the Lions have won six of their last seven games, Decker has found the narrative has slowly changed regarding his play and the team.

Decker posted on social media following the Lions gritty win against the Jets, “Coming off this tough greedy road win. I want to say the outpouring of love over the last week or so, after being transparent about past frustrations, has been overwhelming. I say that in the best sense of the word. I probably received over 100 direct messages alone from Lions fans. It confirmed what I already knew, but haven’t explicitly said … That our fans are f*****g awesome."

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Decker notably admitted that he reads all of the direct messaged that come his way, even those that are very derogatory or inappropriate.

After revealing his feelings, the 29-year-old noted that he appreciated the overwhelming number of positive and encouraging messages he has received lately.

"I won’t let a few bad apples distract me from that," Decker posted. "You guys deserve a team to be proud of. All positivity and excitement. If I don’t respond to you, I promise I read every single message sent. I love you guys.”