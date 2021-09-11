Taylor Decker Placed on Injured Reserve List

The Detroit Lions will be without left tackle Taylor Decker for the first few weeks of the NFL regular season.

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker has undergone finger surgery, and will miss the first few weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

According to NFL Network, Decker has been placed on the injured reserve list, following his surgery.

Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell had expressed excitement regarding seeing the offensive line play together, since the unit was expected to be the strength of the team.

“I’m very excited. I love those guys. I think it’s a damn good group. I think it’s a steady group," Campbell said. "I think it’s a group that we can hang our hat on. Look, we’re going to put a lot on them, we are. We are going to ask them to do a lot, the run game and our pass protection. They have got to hold up for us, but I trust those guys.”

Detroit's front office and coaching staff will have a key decision to make determining who will replace Decker at left tackle.

Rookie Penei Sewell has spent the majority of his first training camp playing on the right side, but could be called upon to return to the position he played in college at Oregon.

If Sewell remains at right tackle, Matt Nelson could be called upon to protect quarterback Jared Goff's blindside.

"Wherever I’m at, that’s where I’m at and just know that I’m going to give it all my heart and all my passion out there," Sewell said Friday.

The mystery will be figured out on Sunday, as the Lions open their season against the San Francisco 49ers.

