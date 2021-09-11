Taylor Decker Placed on Injured Reserve List
Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker has undergone finger surgery, and will miss the first few weeks of the 2021 NFL season.
According to NFL Network, Decker has been placed on the injured reserve list, following his surgery.
Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell had expressed excitement regarding seeing the offensive line play together, since the unit was expected to be the strength of the team.
“I’m very excited. I love those guys. I think it’s a damn good group. I think it’s a steady group," Campbell said. "I think it’s a group that we can hang our hat on. Look, we’re going to put a lot on them, we are. We are going to ask them to do a lot, the run game and our pass protection. They have got to hold up for us, but I trust those guys.”
Detroit's front office and coaching staff will have a key decision to make determining who will replace Decker at left tackle.
Rookie Penei Sewell has spent the majority of his first training camp playing on the right side, but could be called upon to return to the position he played in college at Oregon.
Recommended Lions Articles
4 Keys to Victory for Lions against San Francisco 49ers
Here are the four keys to victory for the Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Ford Field.
Lions' Week 1 Defensive Snap Count Predictions
Predictions for the snap count of each Detroit Lions defensive player going into NFL Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Evaluating Lions' Options at Left Tackle
With Taylor Decker out for Sunday's regular season opener with the San Francisco 49ers, here are three ways in which the Detroit Lions could fill the void at left tackle.
If Sewell remains at right tackle, Matt Nelson could be called upon to protect quarterback Jared Goff's blindside.
"Wherever I’m at, that’s where I’m at and just know that I’m going to give it all my heart and all my passion out there," Sewell said Friday.
The mystery will be figured out on Sunday, as the Lions open their season against the San Francisco 49ers.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more