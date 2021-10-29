Taylor Lewan Is Going Viral for Comments About Michigan State

The rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has divided families and has been a source of trash talking at the highest levels between former combatants who participated in the yearly game.

On Friday, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan fanned the flames even hotter with his press conference comments about the game that is taking place on Saturday.

Lewan is a former Wolverine who has carved out a solid career at the pro level.

“Michigan State is our little brother,” Lewan told reporters via The Spun. “Now, I know what you’re thinking. From 2009 to 2013, when I was there, did Michigan State dunk us? Yes or no question. And I’m not here to talk about when I was there, I’m here to talk right now.

“Michigan is the No. 2 defense in the country -- I’m not here to talk about Georgia being No. 1. Michigan, the boys in blue, are the No. 2 defense in the country. Our offense, yeah they say we’re run heavy, but our pass game is coming along. Overall, Michigan State is going to get donkeyed at home in East Lansing.”

Last year, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker and his team shocked the Wolverines at the Big House, as they left victorious, 27-24, after being massive underdogs heading into the contest.

Lewan ended his commentary by stating, “I’m not going to say the f-word, but… Michigan State.”

