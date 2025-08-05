Former Detroit Lions Backup Seeking NFL Return
Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly setting his sights on a return to the NFL, stepping away from his brief coaching stint at his alma mater, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School.
Bridgewater’s decision to depart the program comes on the heels of a recent suspension. Just three weeks ago, he was disciplined by the school amid allegations that he provided impermissible benefits to players on the team. The fallout has prompted the longtime NFL signal-caller to embark on a comeback journey.
Bridgewater had transitioned into coaching following the 2023 NFL season, and proceeded to lead Northwestern on a state title run in his first season on the job. The Miami-based high school went 12-2 in 2024, outscoring its opponents, 262-12, in five playoff games. Additionally, it closed out the season on a 10-game winning streak.
The 32-year-old last played for the Detroit Lions, suiting up for parts of the past two seasons. He briefly relieved Jared Goff during Detroit’s divisional round playoff loss to the Washington Commanders this past January.
A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater holds a 33-32 career record as a starter, and has thrown for 75 touchdowns and 15,120 yards across 79 total games. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 with Minnesota, and has since spent time with multiple organizations, including the Saints, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins and Lions.
After Kyle Allen's porous showing in Detroit's 2025 preseason opener against the L.A. Chargers, speculation has run rampant that a reunion between Bridgewater and the Lions could be in store. Allen completed nine-of-14 passes for 91 yards against the Chargers, but also threw two interceptions and made several head-scratching decisions. The performance from the career journeyman passer did little to suggest he's the right man for the team’s backup QB job.
Bridgewater's familiarity with Detroit’s offensive system, combined with his strong leadership skills, could make him a prime candidate to rejoin Dan Campbell’s squad.
Like Allen, third-year quarterback Hendon Hooker failed to put together a strong showing against the Chargers.
"He just needs a few wins here just to stack some back-to-back reps, back-to-back days and I think that’s going to do him wonders," Campbell said of Hooker. "Look, he’s working, he grinds at it, he’s very coachable, he certainly has the ability. He’s going to get his opportunity. He’s going to get his opportunity. I already said he’s starting this week and we’re going to give him a load here and see what he can do with it.”
With the potential of continued mentorship from Bridgewater, Detroit may make the decision to re-sign the veteran.
Whether his next stop is back in Motown or elsewhere, Bridgewater’s latest comeback bid adds another chapter to an eventful football career.