10 Day 3 Targets for Lions

Read more on the 10 prospects the Detroit Lions should target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions added two defensive players on the draft’s second day, selecting defensive end Josh Paschal and safety Kerby Joseph.

Now, the focus turns to the draft’s third and final day. The Lions currently hold three picks, with one fifth-rounder and two in the sixth.

The Lions still have plenty of needs to address coming off a 3-13-1 showing in 2021. With three more opportunities comes three more chances to up the talent level in Detroit’s locker room.

Here are 10 players for the Lions to target on the draft’s third day.

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

With no fourth-round pick, the Lions will be forced to either trade up or watch as the top remaining talents are taken off the board. Should Brad Holmes and company elect to stand pat, Rodriguez could be one of the best players available when pick No. 177 rolls around.

The physical player from the Big 12 would fill a need for the Lions in the middle of the defense. After spending three picks on the defense already, the one area that hasn’t been addressed has been linebacker.

Should Rodriguez still be on the board in round five, Holmes and his staff would be wise to pounce.

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

Last year, the Lions traded up for a linebacker in Purdue’s Derrick Barnes. If Holmes is looking to do the same and get into the fourth round this year, Beavers may be his guy.

In Beavers, the Lions would be getting a high-quality run stopper who can also turn it up and get to the quarterback. The speed isn’t top notch when it comes to running from sideline to sideline, but he makes up for that by being a sure tackler in the trenches.

Essentially, Detroit would have to make a move to get him. Doing so would signal the team has a plan for him, much like Barnes. Beavers is a developmental piece, but could wind up becoming a solid player down the road.

Albert Cesare, The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Bryant was the latter half of a dominant one-two punch in Cincinnati’s secondary. His running mate, Ahmad Gardner, went fourth overall to the New York Jets. Bryant doesn’t get as much shine, but was just as steady during his time with the Bearcats.

The separating factor between him and Gardner is top-end speed, which Bryant lacks. However, he’s still smooth in coverage, and can run with receivers.

At 6-foot-1, he’s got solid length, and could be a good depth piece, along with his ability to contribute on special teams.

BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN, USA TODAY NETWORK

Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

With Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s contract potentially becoming a cap casualty, Detroit needs to add depth on its front line. Vaitai has held down the right guard spot for his two years with the Lions, but has left fans wanting more from the position.

Enter Salyer, who was a big-time contributor on Georgia's national championship team in 2021. The youngster would bring a fresh face to the offensive line room, alongside 2021 first-rounder Penei Sewell. And, he would help Detroit commit to youth, while adding talent up front.

Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Though T.J. Hockenson has been the Lions’ best pass-catcher when healthy, tight end is another position at which the team needs to add depth.

Otton was a solid player at Washington, even though his team struggled to find an identity offensively. He has legitimate ability in the passing game, and produces well as a run-blocker, as well.

If Otton gets to the late stage of the fifth round, he becomes an intriguing option for Detroit.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

The brother of Penei, Nephi was a steady piece as part of Utah’s defense. He was paired with Devin Lloyd, who was picked No. 27 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sewell doesn’t have the range that his teammate had in pass coverage, but can still get out and cover running backs. The connection to Penei helps, and regardless, he could be a good value pick in the seventh round.

Nephi is strong and steady, with a good build. And, his physical style of play matches his frame.

Time will tell as to what his role will be, but there’s more to this than just the story. He could become a contributor against the run, with some development.

John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

After doubling up on defensive tackles in 2021, Detroit has plenty of youth in the defensive trenches. However, Ridgeway is another pure run stuffer who could be too good to pass on for Detroit.

Ridgeway does a great job of controlling blockers and plugging run lanes. He’s not the fastest player, which is why he was ESPN’s eighth-ranked defensive tackle. Yet, he has a natural feel for stopping the run, and takes pleasure in beating up blockers.

Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

A tall, rangy corner with good speed, McCollum is a small-school prospect who could wind up being a late-round steal. He was exceptional in coverage as a college player, picking off 13 passes and breaking up 54 more.

His 6-foot-2 frame allows him to jam receivers in press coverage, but also recover and run when beaten. He’s also a sure tackler.

The Lions have plenty of depth at cornerback, but this depth is largely unproven. Outside of Amani Oruwariye, a majority of Detroit’s recent contributors at cornerback are still getting their feet wet as professionals. By adding another youngster, Detroit could up the competition level.

Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

Strong is a quick back, with a nose for the end zone. He totaled 10 touchdown runs of 50-plus yards in his college career.

The Lions have D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, but are looking for a third option that can take the load off. In Strong, they would get a talented piece who can make plays out of the backfield.

In addition to being good between the tackles, Strong can make defenders miss after making a catch. Detroit may view other needs more pressing, but could certainly benefit from grabbing another playmaker at running back.

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

After passing on the top four quarterbacks, the Lions may elect to get in on the race in the late rounds.

Zappe was a record-setter in college, setting the NCAA Division I record for passing touchdowns in his only season at the FBS level. He had an explosive career at Houston Baptist, prior to transferring to Western Kentucky as a graduate student.

He doesn’t have spectacular mobility, and his deep accuracy is a cause for concern for some. However, there’s still plenty to be optimistic about, as he’s accurate in the short-and-mid-level throws and was consistently productive in college.