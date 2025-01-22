Terrion Arnold: I Will Be 'Best' Cornerback in NFL Soon
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is already eager to return to the playing field after his rookie season came to a close.
The former first round pick is confident the experiences on the field and being around an experienced coaching staff will allow him to become the best defensive back in the National Football League.
“It was nothing but experience. A lot of teams sit back and play zone, I had to go out there and challenge wide receiver ones, and I’m young," Arnold explained to reporters. "So I know I’ll be the best corner in the league pretty soon. I’m very confident, and also I know my coaches, like coach (Dan) Campbell and (Aaron Glenn) A.G., my DB coach Deshea (Townsend) and J.O. (Jim O’Neil), DT (Dre Thompson), they taught me a lot.
"Taught me how to deal with adversity. At the beginning of the season, the PI’s, it wasn’t a matter of I was beat, it was a matter of turning your head and locating the ball," Arnold continued. "Those are things that you can fix. It was never a talent thing as far as lining up and someone was better than me, it was just things from my inexperience, not seeing. But the only way to get better and gain experience is by being out there.”
Washington Commanders did nothing special
Arnold expressed he noticed the Commanders had more energy than the Lions during the Divisional Round contest at Ford Field.
Despite losing 45-31, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back did not feel the NFC East squad did anything particularly special.
“They did nothing special. It’s one of those things where you look in the mirror and say, ‘If we played them today, would we come out victorious?’ They came out (Saturday), and they had more energy than us," Arnold said. "Seeing them celebrate when they knew that they had won the game over there on the sidelines, and hearing them in the locker room next door, that’s all the motivation you need going into next year.”
With the end of any NFL season, players are aware changes will take place, both in the locker room and with the coaching staff.
Detroit has already lost their offensive coordinator and defensive line coach since the 2024 season concluded.
"I would say the hardest part is knowing the room’s gonna be different," Arnold said. "Even in the locker room after the game, we took time to say, ‘Guys, really cherish this moment in the locker room because it’s gonna be different.’ And that’s been the hardest thing about being in the NFL. Normally in college, you go back and see everybody. But the NFL is a business. People get better opportunities, I know that they’ll take those and am happy they’ll take those. But it’s hard, because you get close to a person and then they leave.”