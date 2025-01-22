Terrell Williams Departs Detroit Lions for Patriots DC Position
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams is departing the organization and will accept the defensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots.
Williams had previously worked with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during their stint with the Tennessee Titans.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Vrabel thought so highly of Williams that he had him serve as head coach of the Titans' 2023 preseason opener. Lions are losing another assistant coach."
Williams was widely regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in the NFL.
Rookie Mekhi Wingo even took to social media Tuesday to express his unhappiness about reading reports his position coach was being coveted by another NFL team.
Detroit has struggled to maintain consistency at the defensive line coach position under Dan Campbell.
When the decision is made, Campbell will hire his fourth defensive line coach during his stint in Motown. Previously, Todd Wash and John Scott Jr. held the positions.
"I’ve known Terrell and long, long time and I just think that he’s an absolutely excellent coach, and (assistant defensive line coach) Cam Davis continues to grow as a coach as well and they work well together," Campbell said last month. "I think they give our guys the best opportunity to have success in a game which is what you want.”
