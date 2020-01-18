3 Players Lions Must Avoid Selecting with Third Pick

The evaluation process for general managers across the NFL is an inexact science.

Despite the hours of research, watching film and gathering background checks, there is still a greater likelihood a player will not pan out for the organization that selects him.

Then there are the Detroit Lions. Since Detroit had a disappointing season, many are reviewing the selections general manager Bob Quinn has made in his four seasons with the organization.

It can be argued that Quinn has not brought in enough top-end talent, and he has significant misses on his record.

A win-now mandate was given by ownership at the end of a disappointing 2019 season. Quinn and Co. can ill-afford mistakes in this years draft.

With the third pick, it will be important to select a player that will pay dividends quickly.

Detroit should avoid selecting these three players this April.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

His best trait is his accuracy, but many are very concerned about his durability.

Arm strength is not elite and with his injury history, Detroit must pass on selecting a player this year that comes with that high level of risk.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

According to some draft experts, Jeudy may have potential durability issues based on his lighter frame.

When it comes to his measureables, he may not shine compared to other wide receivers in this years draft class.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Grant Delpit, LSU

Film on Delpit reveals an issue with consistent tackling.

Detroit struggled mightily on defense in 2019 and can ill-afford to select a player who struggles at times with a fundamental aspect of the game.

Play in zone coverage must improve if Delpit is to remain in the NFL after being drafted.

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

