Lions Select RB in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting an impact player on defense in the first round. The defense is the primary area of need for Detroit and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this years NFL Draft.

Here is SI Lions Maven latest three-round mock draft.

3rd Pick

With the third pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Lions select defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Brown is far more athletic than many men his size.

Physically, the senior holds up very well with double teams, doesn't lose gap control and shows max effort every play.

All those attributes are highly desirable by both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

One thing that Brown can do that the Lions struggle with is rushing the passer.

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

35th Pick

With the 35th pick, the Lions select running back J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State.

At 5'10 and 216 pounds, Dobbins is a running back ready to carry an organization on his back.

He averaged 6.7 yards per carry in 2019 and rushed for 2,003 yards with 21 touchdowns.

He became the ninth Big Ten running back with over 2,000 yards rushing in one season and the first to accomplish this feat at Ohio State.

Dobbins rushed for 100-or-more yards on 10 occasions in 2019. He averaged 174.6 yards per game and 6.5 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns against the top defenses in all of college football.

RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State © Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

67th Pick

With the 67th pick, the Lions select linebacker Jonathan Greenard from Florida.

According to the Draft Network:

"Has a NFL-caliber toolbox as a pass rusher and understands how to build off of his physical tools to win. Primarily a high side rusher who can win with an outside two-hand swipe or a swipe/rip to get outside the tackle's shoulder and generate push in the back of the pocket. Bend is more than enough to flatten angles and he has some examples of crisp footwork and fighting pressure with pressure to takes austere corners to the quarterback.

Works an outside spin, which is a highly irregular move for a college rusher to have, with good success off his euro-step inside rushes, which could use more proactive hands and use of his length. Quickness in head-up situations regularly results in wins and pressures against his opponent -- has great short-area quickness and a good sense of timing to bait/feint his opponents. Shows a really impressive knack for screen recognition and regularly keeps good backside contain as a pursuit/read player."

LB Jonathan Greenard, Florida © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

