Miguel Cabrera Makes History, Hits Career Home Run No. 500
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has made history, hitting career home run No. 500 Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The future National Baseball Hall of Famer went deep in his ninth game since hitting career bomb No. 499, connecting on a pitch from Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz in the sixth inning.
It was Cabrera's 13th home run of this season and his sixth since the start of the second half of the season (31 total games).
He is now four home runs shy of tying Hall of Famer Eddie Murray for 27th all-time on Major League Baseball's career home runs list.
And in the Tigers' record books, Cabrera ranks third in career home runs, with 362 bombs in the "Old English D" uniform.
The only players who hit more home runs as Tigers were Norm Cash (373) and "Mr. Tiger" Al Kaline ( 399).
The 2021 Tigers are losers of five of their last six games. Prior to traveling to Toronto, they were swept by the L.A. Angels in a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Going into Sunday's game with the Blue Jays, the Tigers held a second-half record of 19-15.
