    • October 20, 2021
    Troy Weaver Provides Update on When Cade Cunningham Will Debut

    When will Detroit Pistons fans get to see Cade Cunningham?
    The awaited debut of No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will have to be put off, at least for the time being. 

    Cunningham has been battling an ankle injury, and the Detroit Pistons medical staff has been bringing him along slowly, not wanting to risk additional aggravation. 

    “We don't know yet. He went through some practice, but we'll see," coach Dwane Casey said on Tuesday, ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bulls. "We're not going to put a timetable on it -- when he's ready to roll, he's going to be ready to roll.”

    Speaking on the "Stoney and Jansen" morning show on 97.1 The Ticket, general manager Troy Weaver was asked about the potential timetable for the talented rookies debut. 

    "He's pretty much day-to-day. But, we need to ramp him up and get some conditioning going," Weaver said. "Get him acclimated to going full speed on five-on-five. Hopefully, we will get him back sooner than later, but I would anticipate hopefully seeing him when we get back off the road."

    The Pistons will open their season on Wednesday evening against the Chicago Bulls, followed by three road games against the Bulls, Hawks and 76ers. 

    Detroit returns home from the road October 30 against the Orlando Magic. 

