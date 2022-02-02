Twitter Reacts to Reports of Jim Harbaugh Leaving for Vikings Job

Could Jim Harbaugh actually have found his next job in the National Football league?

Multiple media outlets on are reporting on Tuesday evening that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Wolverine Digest, "There hasn't been an official announcement yet, but as soon as it was reported that Harbaugh would be flown out to Minnesota for a formal interview after doing a Zoom call with the Vikings, it seemed like a done deal. According to many, it pretty much is."

Harbaugh has reportedly been seeking a return to the NFL since the Wolverines were eliminated by Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

A reunion with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might be just what the 58-year-old needs to take the plunge back into the NFL.

In four seasons with the San Francisco, Harbaugh went 44-19-1, including a run to the Super Bowl back in 2012.

It has been rumored that Harbaugh was involved in a struggle with then 49ers general manager Trent Baalke and eventually resulted in Harbaugh moving on following the conclusion of the 2014 season.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the breaking news that dropped on Tuesday evening regarding Harbaugh's future.

