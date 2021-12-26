Courageous Journalist Asks Bill Belichick Weirdest Question Following Loss

Everybody is saying the same thing about a journalist who asked Bill Belichick about New Year's resolutions.

Everybody makes them.

It is that time of year where people take stock of their lives and decide whether or not to make a New Year's resolution.

Some even follow through with their resolutions, although many individuals best plans to improve their lives fall by the wayside a few weeks after the start of a new calendar year.

But, for one journalist, the best time she felt to find out about Bill Belichick's resolutions was immediately after his team's 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With the loss, the Patriots have now lost control of the AFC East, as the Bills have a strong opportunity to finish the season at the top of the division.

So when the journalist asked for Belichick's resolution for her soon to be published story, it was highly likely he wasn't going to indulge in this fact-finding mission.

Though he declined to answer, the future Hall of Fame NFL coach left the door open to find out if he does indeed make one, as he politely said it is possible he would address the same question next week.

Maybe.

Here is a sample of the reactions online to one of the more interesting press conference questions you are going to hear about online.

