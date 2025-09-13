Two Bears Players Detroit Lions Have to Worry About
The Detroit Lions enter their 2025 home opener against the Chicago Bears looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season.
After falling to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, Dan Campbell’s squad understands the urgency of avoiding an 0-2 start in a highly competitive NFC North.
Standing in their way are two Bears playmakers who can alter the outcome of Sunday’s divisional battle: quarterback Caleb Williams and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
QB Caleb Williams
Williams, the dynamic second-year quarterback, showcased in Week 1 against Minnesota why he’s already considered one of the league’s most dangerous dual-threat passers.
He completed 21-of-35 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he scrambled six times for 58 yards, added a rushing touchdown and clocked the two fastest speeds of any quarterback in the league for the week: 20.45 and 20.29 mph.
That mobility should concern Detroit, given the team’s struggles against mobile quarterbacks in recent memory.
Just last week, Lions defenders pressured Jordan Love on only 26.1 percent of his dropbacks, generating six pressures but failing to record a single sack.
Williams is equipped with even greater athleticism than the Packers signal-caller, and if left unchecked, he can extend plays and punish defenses with his legs.
The Lions do have a blueprint from last season.
In their two matchups with Chicago, they managed to sack Williams seven times, while watching him account for 629 total passing yards, five touchdowns through the air and 73 rushing yards.
The Lions’ defense, including interior linemen D.J. Reader and Tyleik Williams and EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson, must be proficient at getting after Williams in Sunday’s divisional affair.
CB Jaylon Johnson
While Williams headlines the Bears’ offensive attack, Johnson provides Chicago with a difference-maker on defense.
The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback will make his 2025 debut Sunday, and his presence immediately elevates the Bears’ defensive backfield.
Last season, Johnson produced two interceptions, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble and 53 tackles, while earning a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 76.2. It was good for the 20th-best overall mark out of 222 qualified cornerbacks.
Johnson has also been a thorn in Detroit’s side before. He’s recorded 30 total tackles and an interception in nine career games vs. the Lions.
With Detroit’s offense looking to rebound after an underwhelming performance in Week 1, finding ways to neutralize Johnson’s impact will be of utmost importance.