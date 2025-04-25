Tyleik Williams Says Bills Showed Strong Interest: 'They Wanted Me'
New Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams had strong interest from the Buffalo Bills, who where sitting just two spots behind Dan Campbell's squad at pick No. 30.
“Yeah, it’s kind of the same conversations I was having with the Lions," said Williams, when asked by Lions OnSI about his pre-draft meeting with the AFC East squad. "They kind of told me if I was there, they wanted me. I had talks with the head coach, d-line coach. They said they loved my game and how I played. It definitely was a possibility.”
Detroit has faced a certain level of criticism from pundits wondering if the team reached, due to many projecting he would be selected in the second-round in the draft.
The No. 28 overall pick had positive talks with Detroit throughout the pre-draft process and felt he could be targeted in the first-round.
"Yeah, definitely. I had great talks with the Lions when I met with them and they explained that I could be a key piece to the defense, so it was definitely in the back of my mind that it was a spot I could land," Williams said Thursday evening. "But right now, I’m just happy. It’s a lot of emotions going on right now, tears, family, it’s just a lot. I’m just happy though.”
Part of Williams' appeal is his work ethic and comittment to watching film.
"For me, IQ, it comes from -- I watch a lot of film. I would say I’m like a film junkie, I’m always in the film room, trying to gain an advantage of anything I can," said Williams. "I pick up on a lot of things that offensive lines tend to do, and I feel like I can relay that information to the defense and put us in a great spot. It’s better to know what’s coming than just going out there and just guessing, so I pride myself on being that (guy) who can give us those tips to be better as a front.”
Playing next to Alim McNeill
Part of the appeal of adding the former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle is his versatility and ability to play three-technique and the nose tackle position.
When Alim McNeill returns from a torn ACL, the potential of the duo manning the middle of the defensive is quite appealing to the coaching staff.
"Yeah, Alim McNeill, I’ve been hearing that name a lot. They’ve been saying I’m a great comparison to him. Yeah, actually, after I met with the Lions, they kind of told me about Alim, so I went and watched film myself," said Williams. "But he’s a great player, I have no complaints about being compared to him. I think he’s a great player and I think me and him together will gel well and make a lot of plays.”
Rebounding from Michigan loss
Williams and the Buckeyes were able to win a national championship last season, but the team had to endure adversity prior to their run to a title. In the final regular season game, they lost at home to rival Michigan despite being heavily favored heading into the showdown.
Rather than let the crushing loss derail their season, however, the Buckeyes grew stronger from the setback. They were ultimately able to complete the campaign on a high note by hoisting the national championship trophy.
“I would say just a brotherhood, how much that takes account for a team. I would just say we were so close that nothing could break us, even losing to our rival at home," Williams said. "That’s probably the worst feeling you could go through. But having those guys around you who have the same mindset of, ‘We’re just gonna get better, we’re not gonna hold our heads (down). We’ve got a whole season ahead of us.’ We all kind of adapted that mindset and went on this run to go win it. I would say how close you are, and the brotherhood.”