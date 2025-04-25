Podcast: Lions Draft Overreactions, Should Jihaad Campbell Have Been Picked?
The Detroit Lions' first-round selection of defensive tackle Tyleik Williams has been somewhat polarizing amongst the fan base in the hours following Thursday night.
Williams is viewed as a immediate helper from a run defense standpoint, but there's a consensus that he has work to do as a pass-rusher. While some are excited about how he will quickly help the defense in some areas, other fans are upset with the decision because of some of the players that were still on the board.
Namely, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 31st overall selection. Campbell was seen as a potential fit for the Lions' defense, and is capable of becoming a fearsome linebacker in the middle of Philadelphia's defense.
"Jihaad Campbell was one of my favorite players still on the board when it was their turn to pick at 28th overall, so I would not have hated that at all," said co-host Christian Booher. "I do think that he has a lot of upside, I think the one thing that makes him really unique is how well he moves in open space and how well he covers tight ends down the field. Those are both things the Lions could have benefitted from adding. I'm not gonna dispute that. I think Jihaad Campbell would've been a good player for the Lions and he's gonna be a good player for the Eagles."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast analyzes the decision to select Williams, debates whether Campbell would've been a better fit and predicts targets for the Lions on Day 2 of the NFL draft.
Among the potential second- and third-round targets discussed are Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, Boston College Donovan Ezeiruaku and UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
