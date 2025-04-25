Detroit Lions Day 2 Draft Wishlist
The Detroit Lions ended Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft with one pick, staying put at No. 28 overall to select Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. In doing so, the organization beefed up the interior of its defensive line, while finding a temporary replacement for Alim McNeill as he continues to recover from ACL surgery.
Going into Day 2 of the draft, Brad Holmes & Co. still have various needs to address across both sides of the ball, including at EDGE and along the interior of the offensive line. Presently, the Lions possess two Day 2 selections: No. 60 overall (second round) and No. 102 overall (third round).
Without further ado, here are 10 players who would be worthwhile targets for Detroit Friday night.
EDGE
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku, measuring in at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, had a breakout campaign with the Eagles in 2024. He recorded a career-best 14 sacks and 20 QB hits, on his way to earning first-team All-ACC honors. He also received a 90.0 overall grade from PFF, including a 90.4 pass-rush grade and an 83.6 run-defense mark.
He proved himself to be both an apt pass-rusher and run-defender in his final season at Boston College. And, on Day 2, I believe that Ezeiruaku would be a worthwhile selection for the Lions.
Mike Green, Marshall
Green, standing in at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, has the skillset to be both an effective pass-rusher and run-stopper at the next level, and has the numbers to back it up.
Green amassed 23 total sacks and 53 total QB hurries the past two seasons for the Thundering Herd. Plus, he earned a 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade and a 90.2 run-defense mark for his efforts in 2024.
He'd be a solid fit for Detroit opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer, standing in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, is coming off a highly productive senior campaign in which he amassed a career-best nine sacks and helped the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff national championship. He also recorded 38 total hurries, 16 quarterback hits and a 90.6 overall grade from PFF. Plus, he earned an 89.2 pass-rushing grade and an 82.9 run-defense mark from PFF.
If Ezeiruaku and Green are off the board once the Lions’ second-round selection rolls around, I believe that Sawyer would be a solid target.
Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
Checking in at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, Stewart has the makeup of a difference-making EDGE defender at the next level. The Michigan alum possesses high-end explosiveness and NFL-caliber speed off the edge, and he'd be a nice tag-team partner for Hutchinson, a fellow Wolverines product.
Stewart compiled nine sacks and 20 QB hurries in 2024, and amassed a 92.3 pass-rush mark from PFF for his efforts.
He'd be a solid Day 2 selection for Holmes & Co.
Offensive guard
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Ratledge, standing in at an imposing 6-foot-6, 308 pounds, could join Detroit's O-line room today and start immediately at right guard.
The Georgia product is equipped with the necessary athleticism, physicality and temperament to eventually thrive at the next level, especially as a run-blocker.
The two-time first-team All-SEC selection would be a welcomed addition along the interior of Detroit’s offensive line.
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Savaiinaea, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 324 pounds, was a standout performer at the 2025 NFL combine. He showcased a rare combination of size and speed, logging a 4.95 40 time. It was good for the third-fastest time among all offensive linemen at the combine. Plus, he ran a 4.97 in his first stab at the 40-yard dash.
In his final season with the Wildcats, he posted a 75.9 Pro Football Focus overall grade, including an 82.7 pass-blocking mark.
He’d be a nice find for Holmes & Co. at No. 60 overall.
Cornerback
Will Johnson, Michigan
The Michigan native profiles as a shutdown-caliber cornerback at the next level. He played a big role in the Wolverines’ run to the College Football Playoff national championship in 2023, earning first-team All-American honors. He was also named the Defensive MVP of the national title game, securing an interception in the winning effort.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Johnson is equipped with the perfect mix of size, athleticism, instincts and ball skills to excel as an NFL corner. He'd be a high-value pick for the Lions at No. 60 overall.
Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Revel is a big-time competitor who’s equipped with a strong combination of length and athleticism. He's in the process of recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season. But, when healthy, there's little question that he can be a difference-making defensive back for an NFL team's secondary. If he falls into Detroit's lap at No. 60 overall, he’d be a worthwhile selection.
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is equipped with the necessary physical tools and football IQ to be a competent-level starter in the NFL.
Amos tallied three interceptions and 16 passes defensed in his lone season at Ole Miss, and received first-team All-SEC recognition for his efforts. He also earned an 85.6 overall mark from PFF, including an 85.6 coverage grade.
He'd provide the Lions with a valuable depth option for their cornerbacks room.
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
The 6-foot, 193-pound Morrison is fundamentally solid across the board, and possesses high-end man coverage skills. He suffered a season-ending hip injury during 2024 that limited him to six games. So, it's hard to assess his final campaign with the Irish. Yet, he was still fairly solid, allowing zero touchdowns and a passer rating against of just 58.4 on 168 total coverage snaps.
Morrison has a shot to be an impact defender at the next level, and would be a solid acquisition for the Lions at No. 60.