Tyrell Crosby: Chandler Jones Is 'A Stud'

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby would welcome Chandler Jones on the Detroit Lions.

"I'm tired of blocking him in games, mans a stud," Crosby posted on social media Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN, the veteran All-Pro has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals.

Back in 2016, Arizona acquired Jones via a trade with the New England Patriots.

"The Cardinals don't want to trade Jones and expect him to report to training camp, which begins Tuesday," ESPN NFL writer Jeremy Fowler reported. ... "The Cardinals believe he's excited to play alongside new acquisition J.J. Watt despite past unhappiness. A source said Jones is viewed as a "great guy" in the organization and is set to be a pivotal part of the Cardinals' defense this year."

Jones is owed $15.5 million, as he is in the final year of his contract.

The appeal to the Lions would be his track record of being one of the league's best pass-rushers, as he tallied 49 sacks from 2017 to 2019.

In 2020, the veteran was limited to only five games due to a biceps injury.

The cost to acquire a player of Jones caliber might be too steep, as the Cardinals could be looking for a day one draft pick for his services. Teams across the league are not paying that steep of a price for past performances like they once use to.

A team like the Lions should inquire, but probably should look the other way when it comes down to making the decision on Jones.

