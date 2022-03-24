Under-the-Radar Linebacker Lions Should Target in 2022 NFL Draft

Read more on the under-the-radar linebacker the Detroit Lions should target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions should and likely will select a linebacker in this April's NFL Draft. It might not happen in the first or second rounds, however.

If it happens later, let's say in the third or early fourth round, Penn State's Brandon Smith should be their target.

During his two years as a starter with the Nittany Lions, Smith didn't consistently put together impressive game film. He too often had lulls in the intensity he exuded and was slow to key in on and process plays. He also experienced his fair share of struggles in pass coverage when trying to turn and run with receivers.

That aforementioned lack of consistent energy out of Smith, which became more and more evident while watching his tape, will likely play a significant role in why he's not a Day 1 selection or perhaps even a Day 2 pick.

Yet, he possesses a gigantic level of upside.

As The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs pens,

"This is a potential Isaiah Simmons-type of linebacker who has freakish athletic gifts and tremendous athleticism at his size and stature (6-foot-3 and 241 pounds). With top-shelf speed, length, and explosiveness, Smith has the range to play an impactful role on defense and has the versatility to play flexed out onto the hash and play in the slot, but he’s not quite ready for all of that on his plate just yet. He’ll need maturation in a number of the areas described above to reach that ceiling."

The Penn State product racked up 81 total tackles, including four for loss, to go along with five passes defensed and one forced fumble in 12 games with the Nittany Lions in 2021. He opted out of playing in the team's bowl game, the Outback Bowl.

Additionally, he tested well at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Among the linebackers that participated in the measurables at the combine, Smith tied for fourth in the 40-yard dash (4.52 seconds) and tied for fifth in the broad jump (10'8").

With his performance, the Virginia native showcased to scouts everywhere that he provides unique athleticism at the linebacker position.

At the same time, from all accounts, he will need time to develop into a three-down player at the next level.

Yet, for a linebacker-deficient team like Detroit, Smith would be a nice find in the third-fourth round.