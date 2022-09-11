Predictions: Eagles-Lions

Christian Booher

Despite the buzz around the Detroit Lions as they begin the second year of the Dan Campbell era, the team will have a tough time battling for victory in the 2022 season opener. The Philadelphia Eagles pose a test with both their speed and physicality.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be tough to contain with his mobility, while wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be tough to cover for the relatively young secondary of the Lions.

Detroit can and will compete. However, it won't be enough, as the Eagles will overmatch the Lions.

Eagles 34, Lions 20

Vito Chirco

In their regular season opener, the Detroit Lions will look to avenge their 44-6 loss to the Eagles in Week 8 of last season.

It was an ugly defeat, in which Dan Campbell's squad allowed Philadelphia to amass a staggering 236 yards on the ground. To make matters worse, it came in front of 47,000-plus fans at Ford Field.

Meanwhile, Detroit's backs rushed for just 57 total yards, and Jared Goff threw for zero touchdowns and was sacked five times in the loss.

I think the Lions will fare better this time around, and the team's backfield, led by D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, will be a significant reason why.

However, Detroit is still not on the same level as the Eagles, which won nine games and made the playoffs as a wild card team a season ago.

Just like last year, I expect Philadelphia signal-caller Jalen Hurts to basically have his way against Detroit's defense, especially on the ground. And, I think it will be too much for the Lions to overcome in this Week 1 matchup.

Eagles 38, Lions 24

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron

The Lions are going to have the added benefit of playing in front of a passionate and very loud fanbase at Ford Field. It will be up to them to keep the fans engaged for all four quarters.

I am very intrigued by what Ben Johnson's offense is going to look like in the regular season. I expect Detroit to play a good game and score a significant amount of points.

Both the offense and defense are improved. But, on paper, the Eagles are the better team. I see the Lions losing the opener in a close game.

Eagles 33, Lions 30