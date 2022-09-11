Skip to main content

Detroit vs. Everybody: 87 Percent of NFL Experts Select Eagles to Win

Read more on why the Detroit Lions are facing long odds to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Detroit Lions are entering the 2022 NFL season as a team many are viewing in a positive manner. 

After a season being featured on "Hard Knocks," the hope is Detroit's rebuild is headed in a positive direction. 

The Lions finished last season with an underwhelming 3-13-1 record. Head coach Dan Campbell failed to secure his first win until Week 13. 

With the help of a capacity crowd at Ford Field, the team is seeking to get off to a much better start this year. 

A sellout crowd is expected in Week 1 at Ford Field, as the Philadelphia Eagles are the first opponent on the schedule. 

According to NFL Pickwatch, 87 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. 

When asked about the establishment of the team's identify, Campbell indicated team's that succeed early in an NFL season are those that make the least amount of mistakes. 

"Honestly, it’s like who are we? What are we going to be? What -- you won’t know that until Week 4 or 5," said Campbell. "Like what is our true identity? We really won’t know that until we get -- you get four or five games into the season, then you’ll figure out, ‘Alright, here’s what we have. Here’s what we do well. Here’s how we function.’ So, yeah look, I feel good right now knowing where we’re going and who we’ve got going into this game with, and how we want to attack the opponent. But hey, you don’t know. You really don’t know.”

