Predictions: Eagles-Lions

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 8 contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions.

Vito Chirco

The Lions head into this Week 8 matchup with a shot to get a "spooktacular" win on Halloween. A victory would leave a large sect of the Detroit fanbase "scared" that the team is going to screw itself out of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, Dan Campbell & Co., standing in at 0-7 and as the lone winless team remaining, aren't worried about that at this juncture in the season. Just like a week ago against Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams, they're going to pull out all the stops in order to record their first victory on the season.

Maybe I'm crazy or have already eaten too much candy, but I think the Lions get it done this afternoon. It won't be easy, but Campbell's squad gets off the schneid going into the bye week.

Lions 20, Eagles 17

Camren Clouthier

At 0-7, the Detroit Lions are desperate for a win. But, do I think this is the week they get it? Probably not.

Despite competing hard against the L.A. Rams last weekend, I just do not see them taking down the Eagles. Goff has played pretty poorly of late, and I don't think anything will change this weekend.

I'm curious to see how Darius Slay performs against his former squad, too. I expect this game to be rather close, but unless something goes horribly wrong, I just don't anticipate the Lions winning it.

Eagles 24, Lions 21

Daniel Kelly

Talk of a “change of culture” prior to the season has yielded an 0-7 record, and in the words of Dan Campbell’s mentor Bill Parcells, “You are what your record says you are.”

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagle’s RPO (run-pass option) offensive attack will be way too much for a Detroit defense that clearly lacks talent and aggression.

Despite the 2-5 record, Philadelphia has a lot of talent on offense.

Eagles 31, Lions 13

John Maakaron

Detroit will try again to pull out all the stops against the Philadelphia Eagles. The hope is that head coach Dan Campbell and Co. learned from what the Raiders were able to accomplish against the Eagles' defense. Trick or treat, the Lions win a close game.

Lions 24, Eagles 20

Adam Strozynski

I'm not sure if this prediction is more heart or what I believe, but here it is: This is a game the Lions can't blow. To go into the bye week at 0-8, you'd have to start to wonder how much longer Dan Campbell's message will be heard.

The Eagles are a team that, from the outside-looking-in, seem to be in disarray: From a first-year head coach (Nick Sirianni) talking about potted plants this week, to a rookie quarterback handling more than 70% of the offense and a defense that has struggled all season.

The question is whether the Lions get off the mat again and show up or whether we see a Cincinnati Bengals-esque performance.

I think Campbell gets them up and the Lions get an important win heading into the bye week.

Lions 27, Eagles 24