4 Questions with Claudette Pattison of SI All Trojans

What are the Detroit Lions getting in Amon-Ra St. Brown?

Claudette Pattison covers USC football for SI's All Trojans.

She answered four questions about what the Detroit Lions are getting in new wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

1.) What are the Lions getting in wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown?

Claudette Pattison: The Lions are getting a very dynamic wide receiver. He has exceptional route-running abilities and good hands. You will rarely see him drop a pass while out on the football field.

His size is a bit of a concern, which could be why he dropped to round four. But, the grit and motivation to be the best are there.

Last season, St. Brown spent a majority of his time playing on the outside for the USC Trojans. Although he can shine at the Z position, he can also play in the slot.

2.) What are his biggest strengths and weaknesses?

Pattison: St. Brown's biggest strengths are his versatility and reliability. He has the ability to play both inside and outside, which he showed while at USC. But, most importantly, he is a reliable receiver who rarely drops passes. He was one of QB Kedon Slovis' go-to options during the 2020 season, especially during "crunch time" or "down-to-the-wire" moments. St. Brown almost always delivers, even when the stakes are high.

As for his weaknesses, St. Brown's biggest downfall is probably his size. The former USC Trojan sits at 6'0, 195 pounds.

3.) What are one-two things that fans of the Lions might not know about their newest wideout?

Pattison: He comes from a football family. His brother Equanimeous St. Brown plays for the Green Bay Packers, and is also a wide receiver.

Prior to the draft, St. Brown admitted, "I would love to play with my brother [in Green Bay]. Obviously, me being three years younger than him, I never got a chance to play with him. He was always three years older than me, so when I was a freshman, he was a senior. So, finally being at that age when you are in your 20s, I'm old enough to play with him, [and] the speed is the same now. To be able to play with my brother would be awesome."

However, he is very excited to be a part of the Lions.

4.) How did St. Brown perform in 2020 for USC?

Pattison: St. Brown played three seasons at USC, but had a standout year in 2020. He had 478 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 catches, and four of those touchdowns came against Washington State.

St. Brown finished his college career with 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns.